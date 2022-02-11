Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame names 10 centers to watch for 2022 Lisa Leslie Award

Springfield, Mass. (Feb. 11, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 10 watch list candidates for the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award. Named after the three-time All-American,1994 National Player of the Year and Class of 2015 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top centers in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2022 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award will be narrowed to five. In March those finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award include Aliyah Boston, South Carolina (2020-21), Megan Gustafson, Iowa (2019) and A’ja Wilson, South Carolina (2018).

For more information on the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LeslieAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies goes live today, February 11.

2022 Lisa Leslie Award Candidates*

Player School Queen Egbo Baylor Ayoka Lee Kansas State Elissa Cunane North Carolina State Jenna Staiti Georgia Mackenzie Holmes Indiana Monika Czinano Iowa Shakira Austin Ole Miss Aliyah Boston South Carolina Tamari Key Tennessee Elizabeth Kitley Virginia Tech

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2021-22 season