Women's basketball rankings: Iowa State breaks into Power 10 after major upsets in Week 14

We're midway through February, which means teams are facing their conference foes in another go-around as we get close to conference tournaments!

Teams in the middle of the pack of my Power 10 rankings took a major hit after suffering upsets in Week 14 of women's college basketball. Let's take a look at how my rankings shake out:

1. South Carolina (1) — The Gamecocks took down Kentucky in a close battle, 59-50, and is now 10-0 against ranked opponents, after handling No. 17 Georgia, 72-54. Aliyah Boston led the way for South Carolina recording 17 straight double-doubles, which is the second-longest DI active streak.

✅ No. 5 NC State

✅ No. 9 Oregon

✅ No. 2 UConn

✅ No. 8 Maryland

✅ No. 15 Duke

✅ No. 2 Stanford

✅ No. 13 LSU

✅ No. 21 Kentucky

✅ No. 24 Ole Miss

✅ No. 17 Georgia@GamecockWBB is 10-0 vs. AP Top-25 teams this season 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/3SsKJS9VVK — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 13, 2022

2. Stanford (2) — The Cardinal swept both of their regular-season series against Pac 12 foes Utah and Colorado to extend its 13-game winning streak. So far, Stanford has not allowed a team to score more than 77 points since the end of the 2019-20 season.

3. Louisville (3) — The Cards only had one game this week due to Virginia forfeiting its game due to flight issues and has been marked as a win. Louisville finished the week strong by defeating No. 18 Notre Dame to remain undefeated at home.

4. NC State (4) — It was a flawless week in ACC play for NC State, starting off strong with No. 11 Georgia Tech, Boston College and a team effort to close out the week to defeat Duke to close out the week. NC State used a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.

5. Indiana (6) — The Hoosiers cruised pass Illinois and cooled off Michigan State - a team who just came off of upsetting a top-5 team, Michigan - with Grace Berger scoring a new career high 29 points.

SUNDAY'S ACTION: Northwestern women's hoops wins 2OT thriller over No. 4 Michigan, South Carolina cruises

6. Baylor (10) — The Bears got their revenge and split the series over Kansas State, then finished the week by handling West Virginia led by NaLyssa Smith's career-high-tying 30 points.

7. Iowa State — The Cyclones are blazing on a five-game winning streak after taking down TCU by 23 points. Iowa State's next tough task will come against Texas on Feb. 16 in hopes of avenging its loss from the Longhorns earlier this season. Iowa State currently ranked No. 10 in the Net Rankings with four Top-25 wins, so far.

8. Michigan (5) — The Wolverines, who were announced No. 2 seed in the Top-16 reveal, suffered back-to-back upsets. Michigan State got the best of the in-state rivalry and Northwestern's blizzard defense gave Michigan tons of trouble in double overtime. Despite the two losses, Naz Hillmon recorded her 2000th career point.

9.UConn (7) — The Huskies got a quick heat-check this week. After taking down Tennessee in a classic rivalry game, Villanova pumped its brakes with a 3-point win. UConn bounced back with a wins over DePaul and Marquette led by a combined effort of Azzi Fudd and Dorka Juhasz over the Golden Eagles.

10. Arizona (9) — The Wildcats got a double dose of its in-state rival in Week 14, Upset by in-state rival Arizona State. Free-throws, rebounds and Jade Lovelle were three factors that plagued the Wildcats. In less than 48 hours, Arizona got its revenge by escaping a sweep with a three-point win over the Sun Devils.