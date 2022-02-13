Northwestern women's hoops wins 2OT thriller over No. 4 Michigan, South Carolina cruises and more from Sunday

A plethora of women's basketball games kicked off one of the biggest days in sports. We saw upsets, close games, blowouts and much more from all across the nation.

Here are all the top-25 teams in action on Sunday:

Northwestern upsets Michigan in double-overtime thriller

Northwestern managed to handle No. 4 Michigan's comeback and held on in double overtime to win 71-69. This was the Wolverines' second loss this week after falling to Michigan State on Thursday.

The two were going back and forth all afternoon. At one point, the Wildcats had a seven-point lead, but Michigan would erase that with a pair of late free throws to force overtime.

Fast forward to the second overtime period, the two are still going shot for shot and Northwestern's Veronica Burton forces a turnover and later draws a foul to get sent to the line. She went on to hit both shots from the line to seal the deal. Along with Burton's 13 points and 13 rebounds, Jillian Brown had team-leading 18 points in the win.

The Wildcats could be on bubble watch if they manage to go on a run to close out the regular season and put together a nice performance in the Big Ten tournament.

South Carolina routs Georgia in top-25 SEC matchup

No. 1 South Carolina continues to roll on as it beat No. 17 Georgia 72-54 and earn its 11-straight win. This makes the Gamecocks 10-0 against AP top-25 teams this season.

The South Carolina defense was once again the driving factor in the dominating win over the Bulldogs. The last time the Gamecocks allowed 60 points or more was the 68-point performance from LSU on Jan. 6.

Through the first 14 minutes of today's game, Georgia recorded five made shots. At that point, USC was up 41-11 and the game already felt out of reach.

Offensively, Aliyah Boston recorded her 18th double-double of the season. This was the 17th-straight double-double performance, the last time she didn't do that was Nov. 26 at Elon.

Georgia Tech buzzes off Clemson in overtime

No. 11 Georgia Tech got in a back-and-forth battle with Clemson. The Yellow Jackets prevailed with a 92-84 overtime win.

GT was able to stave off the amazing performance from Clemson's Delicia Washington who put up 40 points on the day. The Yellow Jackets had four other players with at least 17 points or more in the win.

With No. 18 Notre Dame losing to No. 3 Louisville and Virginia Tech winning over No. 23 North Carolina, GT is currently tied for fourth in the ACC standings with the Irish. This will play a factor for the ACC tournament as the top-4 teams get a bye all the way to the quarterfinals.

Next, Georgia Tech will square off against Notre Dame on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. from Atlanta.

Oregon State gets revenge over Oregon

Less than 48-hrs after losing 74-66 to No. 24 Oregon, Oregon State gets back at its in-state rival with a 68-62 win in Eugene.

The second quarter provided a big buffer for the Beavers. OSU outscored Oregon 18-8 in the second frame. The Ducks did attempt to start a comeback in the third by getting out on a 14-4 run to start the half.

The bench for the Beavers produced in the win with 24 points between Jelena Mitrovic and Ellie Mack.

Oregon's offense never got any momentum. The Ducks shot 3-20 from beyond the arc and never got too many second-chance points thanks to Oregon State pulling down 32 defensive rebounds.

Virginia Tech holds strong in the ACC with win over North Carolina

Virginia Tech continues to improve its resume as March approaches. This time the Hokies get their second-straight top-25 win over No. 23 North Carolina by the score of 66-61.

The first two quarters were inverse images of one another with UNC owning the first by the score of 21-9 and VT dominating the second 22-7. The Hokies' third-quarter performance was enough to push them over the edge and give them some breathing room in the fourth.

Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard had four threes on the day including her 375th made shot from deep. That gave her the record for the most in ACC women's basketball history. Another Hokie, Georgia Amoore, led VT with five threes on the day to get to 17 total points. Amoore and Sheppard combined for nine threes while the Tar Heels totaled just five.

Virginia Tech now has a bit of a buffer in the ACC stands as it sits at third and a full game up on Georgia Tech and Notre Dame.