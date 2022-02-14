Trending:

🤯 Recapping a wild Sunday in women's hoops

📈 Latest Power 10 rankings

🤼‍♂️ NC State wrestling tops Virginia Tech in dual

🏀 Every men's score
basketball-women-d1 flag

Stan Becton | February 14, 2022

Women's basketball scores: Nebraska stuns No. 5 Indiana 72-55

Women's basketball rankings: Baylor rises, Iowa State reenters latest Power 10

Nebraska knocked off No. 5 Indiana 72-55 in Monday night women’s basketball action thanks to five Huskers scoring in double figures.

RANKINGS: AP Poll | Power 10

Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby led all Nebraska scorers with 14 points each. Shelley shot 43 percent from deep while Haiby shot 44 percent from the field against a Hoosiers team that was holding opponents to a 38 percent field goal percentage and 29 percent three-point percentage on the season.

Nebraska found success on the boards, grabbing the most rebounds (48) of any Indiana opponent this season. The Cornhuskers also forced the Hoosiers to shoot only eight percent from behind the arc.

TOP 16: South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Louisville earn top seeds in latest committee reveal 

In the loss, Indiana’s Grace Berger scored 20 points for the fifth game this season.

Nebraska moves to 18-6 (7-6 Big Ten). Indiana drops to 18-4 (10-2 Big Ten).

College wrestling rankings: Northwestern breaks into Top 25, Penn continues to rise

While No. 2 Iowa and No. 12 Oklahoma State’s Bout at the Ballpark may have stolen some of the spotlight this weekend because of the unique nature of the event and the historic rivalry, a number of other teams around the country made headlines for conference wins and upset victories. Here’s what you need to know about the Top 25 NWCA rankings this week:
READ MORE

Watch: Nebraska softball's Caitlynn Neal crashes through a wall after a running catch

Nebraska softball player Caitlynn Neal made a spectacular running catch that sent her crashing through the outfield wall.
READ MORE

College wrestling rankings: Penn cracks top 25 for first time since 2013

Here are the big takeaways from the last weekend in college wrestling and how those results helped determine this week’s NWCA Top 25 rankings. 
READ MORE

March Madness

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners