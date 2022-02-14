Women's basketball scores: Nebraska stuns No. 5 Indiana 72-55

Nebraska knocked off No. 5 Indiana 72-55 in Monday night women’s basketball action thanks to five Huskers scoring in double figures.

RANKINGS: AP Poll | Power 10

Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby led all Nebraska scorers with 14 points each. Shelley shot 43 percent from deep while Haiby shot 44 percent from the field against a Hoosiers team that was holding opponents to a 38 percent field goal percentage and 29 percent three-point percentage on the season.

Attack that rim 😤



Sam Haiby extends @HuskersWBB's lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/hb7xLgio6D — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 15, 2022

Nebraska found success on the boards, grabbing the most rebounds (48) of any Indiana opponent this season. The Cornhuskers also forced the Hoosiers to shoot only eight percent from behind the arc.

TOP 16: South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Louisville earn top seeds in latest committee reveal

In the loss, Indiana’s Grace Berger scored 20 points for the fifth game this season.

Nebraska moves to 18-6 (7-6 Big Ten). Indiana drops to 18-4 (10-2 Big Ten).