Stan Becton | February 14, 2022 Women's basketball scores: Nebraska stuns No. 5 Indiana 72-55 Women's basketball rankings: Baylor rises, Iowa State reenters latest Power 10 Share Nebraska knocked off No. 5 Indiana 72-55 in Monday night women’s basketball action thanks to five Huskers scoring in double figures. RANKINGS: AP Poll | Power 10 Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby led all Nebraska scorers with 14 points each. Shelley shot 43 percent from deep while Haiby shot 44 percent from the field against a Hoosiers team that was holding opponents to a 38 percent field goal percentage and 29 percent three-point percentage on the season. Attack that rim 😤 Sam Haiby extends @HuskersWBB's lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/hb7xLgio6D — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 15, 2022 Nebraska found success on the boards, grabbing the most rebounds (48) of any Indiana opponent this season. The Cornhuskers also forced the Hoosiers to shoot only eight percent from behind the arc. TOP 16: South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Louisville earn top seeds in latest committee reveal In the loss, Indiana’s Grace Berger scored 20 points for the fifth game this season. Nebraska moves to 18-6 (7-6 Big Ten). Indiana drops to 18-4 (10-2 Big Ten). How sweet it is ... when @HuskersWBB upsets the No. 5 team in the country. 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/e3dqRBHmYc — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) February 15, 2022 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run College wrestling rankings: Northwestern breaks into Top 25, Penn continues to rise While No. 2 Iowa and No. 12 Oklahoma State’s Bout at the Ballpark may have stolen some of the spotlight this weekend because of the unique nature of the event and the historic rivalry, a number of other teams around the country made headlines for conference wins and upset victories. Here’s what you need to know about the Top 25 NWCA rankings this week: READ MORE Watch: Nebraska softball's Caitlynn Neal crashes through a wall after a running catch Nebraska softball player Caitlynn Neal made a spectacular running catch that sent her crashing through the outfield wall. READ MORE College wrestling rankings: Penn cracks top 25 for first time since 2013 Here are the big takeaways from the last weekend in college wrestling and how those results helped determine this week’s NWCA Top 25 rankings. READ MORE