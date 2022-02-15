Rick Nixon | NCAA.com | February 16, 2022 Rhode Island is women's basketball Team of the Week after 13 straight wins Women's basketball rankings: Baylor rises, Iowa State reenters latest Power 10 Share The Rhode Island Rams earned NCAA.com Team of the Week honors after scoring two more wins last week, pushing their winning streak to 13 games, the longest in the nation. Rhode Island, 20-3 overall and 10-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, moved past 20 wins for the first time since the 1995-96 season and took over sole possession of first place in the A-10 with a 58-43 home win over Fordham Sunday afternoon. With Dayton (19-4, 10-1) dropping a 60-58 decision at VCU, Rhode Island becomes the lone undefeated team remaining in the conference. The win over Fordham also marked the Rams’ first in the series since the 2014-15 season, as the Bronx Rams entered the game having won each of the last eight meetings between the teams. With the win over Fordham, Rhode Island remains undefeated at home (11-0). MARCH MADNESS: Rhode Island among teams to possible break tournament streaks Individually against Fordham, Rhode Island was led by senior guard Dez Elmore, who scored a team-high 16 points and adding nine rebounds. She also had two blocks, two steals and two assists. Senior forward Emmanuelle Tahane had her seventh double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points, 16 rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Chanell Williams added nine points, five steals, three assists and three rebounds for the Rams. On Feb. 9 at Saint Joseph’s, Rhode Island prevailed 58-48 as Tahane finished with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. Sophomore Dolly Cairns had 15 points, all of which came on 3-point shots where she went 5-of-9 from deep. Williams scored eight points and had six assists, topping the career 1,000-point mark. TOP 16: Five takeaways from the second NCAA committee reveal Rhode Island returns to action on Wednesday night when it hosts Dayton in an important A-10 matchup. The two A-10 contenders will meet twice over a 10-day period, with the Rams traveling to Dayton on Feb. 26. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Women's basketball scores: No. 22 Iowa women's hoops earns road upset at No. 5 Indiana No. 22 Iowa knocked off No. 5 Indiana on Saturday, despite a 42-point offensive explosion by the Hoosiers in the final quarter. READ MORE Women's basketball rankings: Arizona falls and LSU picks up another impressive win to re-enter Week 15's Power 10 NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down her Power 10 rankings in Week 15 of women's college basketball. Arizona suffered an upset against Washington State, which allows LSU to break back in with five ranked wins on its resume, defeating No. 17 Florida. READ MORE No. 3 Louisville falls on the road and more from a crazy Thursday in women's college basketball Thursday night in women's basketball saw a few upsets, an overtime finish and more. READ MORE