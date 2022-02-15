Rhode Island is women's basketball Team of the Week after 13 straight wins

The Rhode Island Rams earned NCAA.com Team of the Week honors after scoring two more wins last week, pushing their winning streak to 13 games, the longest in the nation.



Rhode Island, 20-3 overall and 10-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, moved past 20 wins for the first time since the 1995-96 season and took over sole possession of first place in the A-10 with a 58-43 home win over Fordham Sunday afternoon. With Dayton (19-4, 10-1) dropping a 60-58 decision at VCU, Rhode Island becomes the lone undefeated team remaining in the conference. The win over Fordham also marked the Rams’ first in the series since the 2014-15 season, as the Bronx Rams entered the game having won each of the last eight meetings between the teams. With the win over Fordham, Rhode Island remains undefeated at home (11-0).

Individually against Fordham, Rhode Island was led by senior guard Dez Elmore, who scored a team-high 16 points and adding nine rebounds. She also had two blocks, two steals and two assists. Senior forward Emmanuelle Tahane had her seventh double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points, 16 rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Chanell Williams added nine points, five steals, three assists and three rebounds for the Rams.



On Feb. 9 at Saint Joseph’s, Rhode Island prevailed 58-48 as Tahane finished with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. Sophomore Dolly Cairns had 15 points, all of which came on 3-point shots where she went 5-of-9 from deep. Williams scored eight points and had six assists, topping the career 1,000-point mark.

Rhode Island returns to action on Wednesday night when it hosts Dayton in an important A-10 matchup. The two A-10 contenders will meet twice over a 10-day period, with the Rams traveling to Dayton on Feb. 26.