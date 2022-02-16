Trending:

🤯 Recapping a wild Sunday in women's hoops

📈 Latest Power 10 rankings

🤼‍♂️ NC State wrestling tops Virginia Tech in dual

🏀 Every men's score
basketball-women-d1 flag

The Atlanta Tipoff Club | February 16, 2022

Staley, VanDerveer and others among Naismith Werner Ladder Women's Coach of the Year watch list

2022 March Madness women's bracket predictions, as of Feb. 15

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its late season Werner Ladder Naismith 2022 Women's Coach of the Year watch list Wednesday.

No. 1 South Carolina's Dawn Staley and No. 2 Stanford's Tara VanDerveer are among list of 15 coaches. VanDerveer won the award in 2021. 

RANKINGS: Five takeaways from the latest top-16 reveal | Power 10 | AP Poll

Key announcement dates: 

  • Semifinalists: March 9, 2022
  • Finalists: March 24, 2022
  • Winner: April 2, 2022
NAme School Conference
Jennie Baranczyk Oklahoma Big 12
Adia Barnes Arizona Pac-12
Kim Barnes-Arico Michigan Big Ten
Bill Fennelly Iowa State Big 12
Kelly Rae Finley Florida SEC
Nell Fortner Georgia Tech ACC
Kellie Harper Tennessee SEC
Jeff Judkins BYU WCC
Wes Moore NC State ACC
Teri Moren Indiana Big Ten
Kim Mulkey LSU SEC
Karl Smesko FGCU ASUN
Dawn Staley South Carolina SEC
Tara VanDerveer Stanford Pac-12
Jeff Walz Louisville ACC

Women's basketball scores: No. 22 Iowa women's hoops earns road upset at No. 5 Indiana

No. 22 Iowa knocked off No. 5 Indiana on Saturday, despite a 42-point offensive explosion by the Hoosiers in the final quarter.
READ MORE

Women's basketball rankings: Arizona falls and LSU picks up another impressive win to re-enter Week 15's Power 10

NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down her Power 10 rankings in Week 15 of women's college basketball. Arizona suffered an upset against Washington State, which allows LSU to break back in with five ranked wins on its resume, defeating No. 17 Florida.
READ MORE

No. 3 Louisville falls on the road and more from a crazy Thursday in women's college basketball

Thursday night in women's basketball saw a few upsets, an overtime finish and more.
READ MORE

March Madness

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners