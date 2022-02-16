The Atlanta Tipoff Club | February 16, 2022 Staley, VanDerveer and others among Naismith Werner Ladder Women's Coach of the Year watch list 2022 March Madness women's bracket predictions, as of Feb. 15 Share The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its late season Werner Ladder Naismith 2022 Women's Coach of the Year watch list Wednesday. No. 1 South Carolina's Dawn Staley and No. 2 Stanford's Tara VanDerveer are among list of 15 coaches. VanDerveer won the award in 2021. RANKINGS: Five takeaways from the latest top-16 reveal | Power 10 | AP Poll Key announcement dates: Semifinalists: March 9, 2022 Finalists: March 24, 2022 Winner: April 2, 2022 NAme School Conference Jennie Baranczyk Oklahoma Big 12 Adia Barnes Arizona Pac-12 Kim Barnes-Arico Michigan Big Ten Bill Fennelly Iowa State Big 12 Kelly Rae Finley Florida SEC Nell Fortner Georgia Tech ACC Kellie Harper Tennessee SEC Jeff Judkins BYU WCC Wes Moore NC State ACC Teri Moren Indiana Big Ten Kim Mulkey LSU SEC Karl Smesko FGCU ASUN Dawn Staley South Carolina SEC Tara VanDerveer Stanford Pac-12 Jeff Walz Louisville ACC 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run Women's basketball scores: No. 22 Iowa women's hoops earns road upset at No. 5 Indiana No. 22 Iowa knocked off No. 5 Indiana on Saturday, despite a 42-point offensive explosion by the Hoosiers in the final quarter. READ MORE Women's basketball rankings: Arizona falls and LSU picks up another impressive win to re-enter Week 15's Power 10 NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down her Power 10 rankings in Week 15 of women's college basketball. Arizona suffered an upset against Washington State, which allows LSU to break back in with five ranked wins on its resume, defeating No. 17 Florida. READ MORE No. 3 Louisville falls on the road and more from a crazy Thursday in women's college basketball Thursday night in women's basketball saw a few upsets, an overtime finish and more. READ MORE