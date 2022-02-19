Women's basketball rankings: Arizona falls and LSU picks up another impressive win to re-enter Week 15's Power 10

Can you feel the madness already?

Tons of upsets around women's college basketball sounded off as we're winding down on the regular-season schedule. Outside of my Power 10, Miami took down No. 16 Georgia Tech, Auburn upset No. 21 Georgia and Alabama defeated No. 12 Tennessee.

But let's talk about the major upsets and huge conference victories that happened in Week 15 that caused some major shifts in my Power 10 rankings:

1. South Carolina (1) — The Gamecocks continue to flex their pure dominance by defeating Auburn and picking up another Top-25 win over Tennessee in the first women's basketball College Game Day in Columbia. South Carolina is now 11-0 against ranked opponents and clinched the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.

2. Stanford (2) — For the 25th time in program history, the Cardinal became the Pac 12 regular-season champs after taking down Oregon State, and then finished the week with a nail-bitter against Oregon. The Ducks led the way the entire game, up until the last two minutes. Haley Jones came alive in the fourth quarter scoring 10 of her 18 points to help protect the Cardinal's undefeated streak in conference play.

3. NC State (4) — The Wolfpack defeated Wake Forest and Syracuse to secure its first regular-season ACC title in 32 years. NC State will close out its final game on Sunday, Feb. 27 against Virginia Tech before gearing up for the ACC tournament.

4. Louisville (3) — UPSET ALERT! The Cards fell to North Carolina in a battle that went back-and-forth in the final two minutes of the ball game. Unfortunately, the Cards came up short, 66-65, snapping a seven-game winning streak. The Cards avenged its loss by taking down No. 23Virginia Tech.

3️⃣-0️⃣ in the pink jerseys! 👏💖👏



Highlights from today’s win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gVgvnvB3h2 — Carolina Women's Basketball (@uncwbb) February 20, 2022

5. Baylor (6) — The Bears handled TCU back-to-back to sweep its regular season series against the Horned Frogs. The two wins helps Baylor keep pace with Iowa State in the Big 12 standings. These two teams will meet next Monday, Feb. 28.

6. Michigan (8) — After suffering back-to-back upsets in Week 14, Michigan came in with a chip on its shoulder and knocked down Maryland in a much-needed Top-25 win paced by Naz Hillmon's 29 points and 11 rebounds. The win helped Michigan tie for first place with Indiana in the Big Ten. I put Michigan over the Hoosiers, considering the head-to-head win over Indiana

7. Indiana (5) — It's been a tough stretch against Big Ten foes for the Hoosiers. Indiana suffered an upset from Nebraska, bounced back with a win over Northwestern, but knocked back down by Iowa to close out the week. Indiana put up an impressive 42 points in the fourth quarter alone, but couldn't close it out. The Hoosiers will seek revenge in a rematch against the Hawkeyes on Monday, February 21.

WBB SUNDAY'S ACTION: LSU holds on against Florida, Miami's defense shows out and more from a fun Sunday

8. Iowa State (7)— The Cyclones were soaring up until No. 14 Texas handled Iowa State, 73-48. Despite the loss, Ashley Joens became the program's all-time leading scorer and poured in a game-high of 28 points to cruise pass No. 15 Oklahoma.

#️⃣1️⃣



It's official: no one has scored more points in Iowa State WBB history than @ashleyjoens!



🌪🏀🌪 pic.twitter.com/vbVZoZ8Gsh — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 17, 2022

9.UConn (9) — The Huskies blew past Xavier and PLAYS GEORGETOWN ON SUNDAY. The Huskies are starting to get healthy and back on track. Caroline Ducharme returned this week after missing four games due to head injury and Paige Bueckers has been practicing as of late. Adding the reigning National Player of the Year back to its starting lineup would give the Huskies a huge boost heading into March.

10. LSU - Arizona picks up its fifth loss of the season to Washington State. LSU's effort of picking up its fifth ranked win over No. 17 Florida catapulted LSU back into the conversation of my Power 10 rankings. LSU is currently the top-2 team in the SEC and now a six-game winning streak with Alabama and Tennessee left on its regular-season schedule.