Jordan Smith | NCAA.com | February 19, 2022 No. 22 Iowa women's hoops earns road upset at No. 5 Indiana 2022 March Madness women's bracket predictions, as of Feb. 15 Share The No. 22 Iowa women's basketball team knocked off No. 5 Indiana Saturday, though the Hoosiers put up quite the fight down the stretch. The Hawkeyes (17-7, 11-4 Big Ten) won 96-91, surviving Indiana's 42-point explosion in the final quarter. The 42 points set a new program record for points scored in a single quarter. STATS: See complete stats from Iowa's win But Iowa's first-half dominance left the Hawkeyes plenty of wiggle room in the second half. Not even a record-setting performance could propel the Hoosiers (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) to a comeback. That top-5 road dub feeling... #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/9RinITNJf4 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 20, 2022 The win gives Iowa its first road victory over an AP-top 25 foe since knocking off No. 4 Maryland in 1992. All five Iowa starters finished in double figures. Monica Czinano led with 22 points. McKenna Warnock finished just behind her with 22. Caitlin Clark managed a double-double on 18 points and 12 assists. Indiana's Aleska Gulbe and Grace Berger led in scoring. Gulbe had 22 while Berger finished with 21. The two squads meet again Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Iowa City.