NCAA Video Vault: Candace Parker becomes first woman to dunk in NCAA tournament history

On March 19, 2006, Candace Parker became the first woman in NCAA tournament history to dunk. But once wasn’t enough — she did it twice.

Her first dunk came less than 10 minutes into the No. 2 seeded Tennessee Volunteers' first-round game against No. 15 Army. It all started thanks to an Army turnover secured by Sydney Spencer. Without hesitation, Spencer quickly tossed the ball out in front of Parker as she raced down the court on the fastbreak.

With an open court in front of her, it took only 3 seconds for Parker to decide she would make women’s basketball history.

“You’re thinking about a dunk… THERE IT IS,” exclaims play-by-play commentator Sean McDonough.

But she didn’t stop there.

She did it again.

About 20 minutes later.

With under 10 to go on the shot clock, Parker passed it down low to Nicky Anosike, cut on the baseline, got it back, and rose up for her second slam of the game.

Textbook give-and-go.

“OOOH,” bursts out color commenter Doris Burke.

Setting the bar high and then topping her own achievement is a recurring theme throughout Parker’s athletic career.

While at Tennessee, she led her team to back-to-back national titles in 2007 and 2008. As a Team USA Olympian, she was a two-time gold medalist in 2008 and 2012. Not only is she the only WNBA athlete to win the AP Female Athlete of the Year award, but she won it twice — her rookie season in 2008 and again in 2021. She also brought home a championship trophy for the LA Sparks in 2016 and led the Chicago Sky to its first WNBA title in 2021.

Reflecting back on what winning a second WNBA title meant for her career, Parker told TIME magazine, “You can mess around and do stuff one time, and people can doubt it. “But if you do something twice, it’s not by accident. So I’ve said, from the time I was at Tennessee, in order for my name to be mentioned with the greatest players at Tennessee, I have to win twice. So I do think this was a legacy-defining moment.”

The timeless song in the musical Annie Get Your Gun, “Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better” is the soundtrack for Parker’s basketball career. Only for Parker, perhaps the title would be, “Anything I Can Do, I Can Still Do Better”.

What you would have seen on the front page of the newspaper in Tennessee

The Tennessean front page on March 20, 2006.

Candace Parker's overall WNBA career statistics

Candace Parker overall WNBA career statistics Games PTS TRB AST FG% FG3% FT% eFT PER WS Career 360 16.6 8.6 4.0 48.0% 33.7% 76.2 51.1 24.9 58.7

