Texas Tech's Vivian Gray, Creighton's Emma Ronsiek lead NCAA.com's women's basketball Starting Five

Last week presented a number of standout performances in women's college basketball. Here are five of the best through games played Monday, Feb. 21.

Jaedyn De La Cerda, New Mexico

New Mexico senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda led the way as the Lobos averaged 91 points per game and went 2-0 on the week with a scoring margin of 23.5 points per game in wins over Utah State and Boise State.

De La Cerda scored 21 points in a 93-73 win against Utah State, adding five assists in only 27 minutes of action, sitting out the entire fourth period.

Against Boise State on Feb. 19, De La Cerda had a game-high 20 points and seven assists in the 89-62 win.

Over the two games the New Mexico native shot 60.9 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from 3-point range, finishing the week with 12 assists, a 6.0 assist/turnover ratio and three steals.

The Lobos (22-7 overall and 13-3 in the Mountain West Conference) close the regular season on the road against Fresno State on Feb. 23 and San José State on Feb. 25.

Vivian Gray, Texas Tech

Texas Tech senior guard Vivian Gray averaged 29.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals in the Lady Raiders' two games last week.

Gray poured in 35 points on Feb. 18 as Texas Tech upset at No. 15 ranked Oklahoma, 97-87. The Argyle, Texas, native surpassed 2,000 points for her Division I career. For Gray it was her third 30-point performance of the season.

On Saturday, Gray reached the 20-point mark for the fifth consecutive game, scoring 23 points in a 71-68 home loss to Kansas.

For the week, Gray shot 40.8 percent from the field, 57.1 percent from 3-point range and made 13-of-18 from the line. Gray is currently the only player in the country to average at least 20 points, two assists, two steals and one block per game.

The Lady Raiders, 10-15 overall and 3-11 in the Big 12, return to action on Feb. 23 when they host West Virginia.

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Troy junior forward Felmas Koranga recorded a pair of double-doubles as part of a record-breaking week as the Trojans have now won seven straight games.

Koranga set Troy's Division I single-game record for rebounding on Saturday, hauling in 24 rebounds as the Trojans prevailed 82-70 over Georgia Southern. The junior also added 11 points, good for her second double-double of the weekend and 12th of the season.

On Feb. 17 at Georgia State, the Nakuru, Kenya native tallied 15 points, 10 of which were scored in the second quarter alone. Koranga also pulled down 13 rebounds.

Troy, 20-7 overall and 11-2 in the Sun Belt Conference, will return to action on Thursday at Appalachian State. Koranga and the Trojans can clinch at least a share of the Sun Belt regular season title with a win at Appalachian State.

Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco

San Francisco guard Ioanna Krimili averaged 33 points per game in helping to lead the Dons to wins over Portland and Pepperdine.

Krimili set a new career-high with 38 points in USF's 80-72 victory over Portland on Saturday. She scored 20 points in the first half and made numerous clutch shots in the second, connecting on 10 of 21 shots from the floor to go along with five assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Following that stellar performance, Krimili then dropped 28 points on the Waves in Pepperdine in a 74-66 victory, including hitting an important three to put San Francisco up for good as they earned the two-game sweep on the week. Krimili went nine of 19 from the floor while also grabbing six rebounds, dishing five assists, forcing a steal and shooting a perfect six for six at the free throw line.

A native of Heraklion, Greece, Krimili is currently averaging 18.7 points per game this season, tops in the West Coast Conference.

The Dons, 15-13 overall and 9-7 in the WCC, will be back in Southern California next week as they will face off with the Loyola Marymount Lions on Feb. 24.

Emma Ronsiek, Creighton

Creighton sophomore forward Emma Ronsiek led the Bluejays to a crucial 2-0 road swing with wins at St. John's and Seton Hall, averaging 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, while shooting .517 from the field (15 of 29). With the victories, Creighton maintained its spot in second place in the Big East Conference standings and earned a bye into the quarterfinals of the upcoming Big East Women's Basketball Tournament.

Ronsiek started the week on with 16 points, five boards and four assists in a 107-59 win over St. John’s on Feb. 18, playing only 22 minutes. She followed that performance with 26 points and a game-high 13 boards against Seton Hall as Creighton prevailed 97-91 in two overtimes. Ronsiek also collected three critical steals during the Bluejays double overtime win against the Pirates.

Winners of four straight games, the Bluejays (20-7 overall and 15-5 in the Big East) conclude the regular season on Sunday, February 27 at home against DePaul.