2022 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2021-22 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.

The 2022 Women's Final Four is set for April 1 and 3, 2022 in Minneapolis. Games begin with the First Four on March 16-17.

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

WOMEN'S 2022 MARCH MADNESS SCHEDULE Round City Venue Dates Host Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Sunday March 13 N/A First Four TBD TBD March 16-17 N/A First TBD TBD March 18-19 TBD Second TBD TBD March 20-21 TBD Regional Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 25 - 28 UConn / Fairfield Regional Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 - 28 ACC Regional Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 - 28 Idaho Regional Wichita, Kan. Intrust Bank Arena March 25 - 28 Wichita State National Semifinals Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis Championship game Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 3 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis

How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected?

There are 68 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest were selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.

How much do seeds matter in the NCAA women's basketball tournament?

Since 1982, at least one No. 1 seed has reached the national semifinals each season. In 2021, three No. 1 seeds reached the national semifinals.

UConn has the most national titles, winning 11. Tennessee is second with eight and Baylor has three.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites

WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR Year Site Venue Dates 2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7 2025 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena April 4 and 6 2026 Phoenix Footprint Center April 3 and 5

Who are some NCAA women's basketball Cinderellas?

The biggest Cinderella is Harvard, which which was a No. 16 seed when it shocked No. 1 Stanford 71-67 in 1998. That's 20 years before the men's tournament had its first 16-over-1 stunner: UMBC against No. 1 Virginia.

However, no No. 15 or No. 14 seed has won a game. There have been six No. 13 seeds to beat a No. 4. Three 13 seeds have also advanced to the Sweet 16 (2007 Marist; 2005 Liberty; 1994 Texas A&M). Gonzaga, a No. 11 seed in 2011, is the lowest seed to reach an Elite Eight. No double-digit seed has made the Women's Final Four.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history