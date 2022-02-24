Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | February 25, 2022 2022 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF Baylor's NaLyssa Smith is not just a baller, she's a painter too Share Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2021-22 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. The 2022 Women's Final Four is set for April 1 and 3, 2022 in Minneapolis. Games begin with the First Four on March 16-17. Click or tap here for a printable bracket. 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule WOMEN'S 2022 MARCH MADNESS SCHEDULE Round City Venue Dates Host Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Sunday March 13 N/A First Four TBD TBD March 16-17 N/A First TBD TBD March 18-19 TBD Second TBD TBD March 20-21 TBD Regional Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 25 - 28 UConn / Fairfield Regional Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 - 28 ACC Regional Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 - 28 Idaho Regional Wichita, Kan. Intrust Bank Arena March 25 - 28 Wichita State National Semifinals Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis Championship game Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 3 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected? There are 68 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest were selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee. How much do seeds matter in the NCAA women's basketball tournament? Since 1982, at least one No. 1 seed has reached the national semifinals each season. In 2021, three No. 1 seeds reached the national semifinals. UConn has the most national titles, winning 11. Tennessee is second with eight and Baylor has three. NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR Year Site Venue Dates 2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7 2025 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena April 4 and 6 2026 Phoenix Footprint Center April 3 and 5 Who are some NCAA women's basketball Cinderellas? The biggest Cinderella is Harvard, which which was a No. 16 seed when it shocked No. 1 Stanford 71-67 in 1998. That's 20 years before the men's tournament had its first 16-over-1 stunner: UMBC against No. 1 Virginia. However, no No. 15 or No. 14 seed has won a game. There have been six No. 13 seeds to beat a No. 4. Three 13 seeds have also advanced to the Sweet 16 (2007 Marist; 2005 Liberty; 1994 Texas A&M). Gonzaga, a No. 11 seed in 2011, is the lowest seed to reach an Elite Eight. No double-digit seed has made the Women's Final Four. NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanDerveer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas 2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va. 