Autumn Johnson | February 24, 2022 2022 NCAA women's basketball selection show: Date, tournament schedule Baylor's NaLyssa Smith is not just a baller, she's a painter too Share The 2022 NCAA DI Women's Basketball Championship bracket will be revealed during the Selection Show at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13, on ESPN. The 2022 championship will be the first to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at four of the top-16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at the top-16 seeds. Regional games will be played March 25-28, with Greensboro, North Carolina (Greensboro Coliseum) and Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) hosting regional semifinal and final games on March 25 and 27, while Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena) and Wichita, Kansas (INTRUST Bank Arena) will host March 26 and 28. The 2022 Women's Final Four will be played April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here's the complete schedule for the tournament: Four opening round games will be played on Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds. Regionals are March 25-28 The Final Four is April 1 and the national championship game is April 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. 2022 NCAA DI WOMEN'S BASKETBALL Championship SCHEDULE Round City Venue Dates Host Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Sunday, March 13 (8 p.m. ET) N/A First Four Top 16 seeds TBD Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 Top 16 First Top 16 seeds TBD March 18-19 Top 16 Second Top 16 seeds TBD March 20-21 Top 16 Regional Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 26 & 28 UConn / Fairfield Regional Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 & 27 ACC Regional Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 & 27 Idaho Regional Wichita, Kan. INTRUST Bank Arena March 26 & 28 Wichita State Final Four Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 Championship game Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 3 Here is more on the selection process. How are the teams selected for the bracket? The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament requires 68 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Those seeds can be earned through automatic or at-large bids. Traditionally, 32 teams can earn an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament. In 2021, 31 teams earned automatic bids. Each automatic qualifier gets in by winning its conference tournament, regardless of their regular-season performance. The remaining teams can be selected at an at-large bid to play in the tournament. These are teams that did not win their conference tournament, but earned a championship invite. The invitations are announced on Selection Monday. How does the committee decide which teams get an at-large bid? Several stats, rankings and other factors are taken into consideration by the Selection Committee, but there is no set formula that determines whether a team receives an at-large bid or not. What is the selection committee? The 12-member Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Committee is made up of athletic directors and conference commissioners. They are responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field for the NCAA tournament. What happens once the teams are selected? Previously, in a normal season, the final 64 teams are split into one of four regions (East, South, Midwest and West). That puts 16 teams in each region that will be ranked 1 through 16. The No. 1 seed will go up against the No. 16 seed. Next, the No. 2 seed will go against the No. 15 seed, which is the next highest versus the next lowest seed, and so on. Usually, this means that the top teams have the easiest opening matchup in the bracket. How can you watch the NCAA women's basketball tournament: NCAA women's basketball tournament games can be found on ESPN networks. TITLE COUNT: The 7 schools with the most DI women's basketball national championships Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship: NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanderVeer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas 2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va. 