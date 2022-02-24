NCAA.com | February 24, 2022 2022 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament complete schedule, dates, TV times Watch the final 3:40 of thrilling Stanford-Arizona national championship game Share Here is the complete 2022 March Madness schedule for the NCAA women's basketball tournament, which begins with Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 13. First Four games will be played Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 at top-16 seeds. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds. Regionals are Friday, March 25, through Monday, March 28, in Connecticut, North Carolina, Washington and Kansas. The Sweet 16 will be played March 25-26, followed by the Elite Eight from March 27-28. The Women's Final Four is Friday, April 1, and the national championship game is Sunday, April 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. CLICK OR TAP HERE TO VIEW A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THE 2022 BRACKET Here is the women's 2022 March Madness schedule, with venues, dates and hosts. women's 2022 March madness SCHEDULE Round City Venue Dates Host Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Sunday March 13 N/A First Four TBD TBD March 16-17 N/A First TBD TBD March 18-19 TBD Second TBD TBD March 20-21 TBD Sweet 16/Elite Eight Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 25 - 28 UConn / Fairfield Sweet 16/Elite Eight Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 - 28 ACC Sweet 16/Elite Eight Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 - 28 Idaho Sweet 16/Elite Eight Wichita, Kan. Intrust Bank Arena March 25 - 28 Wichita State Final Four Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 and 3 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site. Stanford is the defending champion. The Cardinal won its first women's national championship since 1992, taking home the 2021 crown. Stanford defeated No. 3 Arizona, 54-53. Here are future sites for the championship: March Madness: Future sites YEAR SITE VENUE DATES 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7 2025 Tampa Bay Amalie Arena April 4 and 6 2026 Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena April 3 and 5 Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship: NCAA DI women's basketball: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanderVeer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas 2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va. Paige Bueckers returns to action in UConn's blowout victory Bueckers played 12 minutes and scored eight points in her first game since recovering from knee surgery. READ MORE How Paige Bueckers’ freshman season compares to other all-time greats You can make a case that Paige Bueckers had the greatest DI women's college basketball freshman season of all time. READ MORE No. 8 Arizona upset at home, Aliyah Boston makes history and more from a packed Thursday night of women's hoops South Carolina star Aliyah Boston had her 20th straight double-double Thursday night. She eclipsed former LSU star, now WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles who previously held the conference record. READ MORE