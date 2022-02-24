2022 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament complete schedule, dates, TV times

Here is the complete 2022 March Madness schedule for the NCAA women's basketball tournament, which begins with Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 13.

First Four games will be played Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 at top-16 seeds.

First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds.

Regionals are Friday, March 25, through Monday, March 28, in Connecticut, North Carolina, Washington and Kansas. The Sweet 16 will be played March 25-26, followed by the Elite Eight from March 27-28.

The Women's Final Four is Friday, April 1, and the national championship game is Sunday, April 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Here is the women's 2022 March Madness schedule, with venues, dates and hosts.

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site.

Stanford is the defending champion. The Cardinal won its first women's national championship since 1992, taking home the 2021 crown. Stanford defeated No. 3 Arizona, 54-53.

Here are future sites for the championship:

March Madness: Future sites

YEAR SITE VENUE DATES 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7 2025 Tampa Bay Amalie Arena April 4 and 6 2026 Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena April 3 and 5

Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship:

