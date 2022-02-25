Arizona upset at home, Aliyah Boston makes SEC history and more from Thursday in women's basketball

With conference tournaments looming, intense play continues in women's basketball as teams look to find their stride against familiar opponents.

Arizona drops second straight game

No. 12 Arizona fell to UCLA 64-46 for its second consecutive Pac-12 loss, following Sunday's defeat to Washington State.

Bruins junior Charisma Osborne led the upset effort with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Forward IImar'I Thomas also finished with a double-double, giving UCLA 16 points, all in the second half, along with 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 28 percent from the field and 25 percent from the perimeter. The Bruins held Arizona more than 20 points below its scoring average this season.

End 3rd Q | UCLA 46, Arizona 35@CharismaOsborne is doing it all. She has 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal as the Bruins head into the final period with the 11-point lead!



Aliyah Boston breaks SEC record with 20th straight double-double

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston made history Thursday night, recording her 20th straight double-double. She eclipsed former LSU star, now WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles who previously held the conference record.

Boston corralled her 10th and final rebound before getting fouled. The stoppage of time allowed teammates to encompass the Gamecocks forward with celebration and a healthy roar from the bench and visiting fans against Texas A&M. Boston finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in top-ranked South Carolina's 89-48 win over Texas A&M.

The rout marked the Gamecocks' 14 straight victory — all of which have featured a Boston double-double.

Florida, Georgia Tech get upset by unranked conference foes

No. 15 Florida and No. 22 Georgia Tech both fell to conference opponents with both games going down to the wire.

Florida State took Georgia Tech to overtime before winning 65-63. Seminoles guard Morgan Jones led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Gators turned the ball over 28 times against Vanderbilt in a 63-59 loss. The Commodores took full advantage, scoring 28 points off Florida's mistakes. Four Vanderbilt players scored in double figures, paced by Sacha Washington's 16.

USC wins on electric buzzer beater

Despite a bumpy 5-11 record, USC had a picture perfect moment Thursday night against Arizona State. Junior guard Alyson Miura beat the Sun Devils on a last-second 3-pointer on the road.

With the Trojans trailing 57-58, Miura heaved the game-winner from the corner with just a second on the clock. ASU relinquished a seven-point fourth quarter lead, allowing USC to cap off the momentum shift at the buzzer.

USC next faces Arizona before the Pac-12 tournament next week.