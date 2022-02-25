Paige Bueckers returns to action in UConn's blowout victory

After 82 days on the sidelines, Paige Bueckers made her return to action for No. 7 UConn on Friday, scoring eight points in 12 minutes in a 93-38 win over St. John’s (NY).

With the Big East Women's Basketball Tournament just over a week away, the Huskies welcomed back their star guard at just the right time for another deep postseason run.

With 3:14 remaining in the first quarter and UConn already up 19-4, the reigning National Player of the Year received a thunderous ovation from the crowd at the XL Center.

Her first bucket of the night came at the end of yet another dominant quarter for head coach Geno Auriemma’s team. Bueckers found a bit of space near the free-throw line and drained a floater at the buzzer. After recovering from the longest injury spell of her college career, she was over the moon to be back on the court.

Bueckers missed the previous 19 games due to knee surgery, but if this fast break is any indication, it looks like that knee is alright.

The Huskies struggled to cope without their point guard at first, losing two of the next three games after her injury. But over the course of the season, several players have stepped up in her absence. Azzi Fudd poured in 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting against the Red Storm.

UConn will wrap up its regular season Sunday when it hosts Providence at 2 p.m.