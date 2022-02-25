Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | February 25, 2022 Paige Bueckers returns to action in UConn's blowout victory Women's basketball rankings: LSU reenters latest Power 10 Share After 82 days on the sidelines, Paige Bueckers made her return to action for No. 7 UConn on Friday, scoring eight points in 12 minutes in a 93-38 win over St. John’s (NY). With the Big East Women's Basketball Tournament just over a week away, the Huskies welcomed back their star guard at just the right time for another deep postseason run. BY THE NUMBERS: Records for every seed in women's basketball tournament history With 3:14 remaining in the first quarter and UConn already up 19-4, the reigning National Player of the Year received a thunderous ovation from the crowd at the XL Center. It’s official - she’s back💙 pic.twitter.com/rvG1HWJ6yu— UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) February 26, 2022 Her first bucket of the night came at the end of yet another dominant quarter for head coach Geno Auriemma’s team. Bueckers found a bit of space near the free-throw line and drained a floater at the buzzer. After recovering from the longest injury spell of her college career, she was over the moon to be back on the court. PAIGE. BUECKERS. pic.twitter.com/FKU70wXgpx— UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) February 26, 2022 Bueckers missed the previous 19 games due to knee surgery, but if this fast break is any indication, it looks like that knee is alright. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSuY5hUGEq— UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) February 26, 2022 The Huskies struggled to cope without their point guard at first, losing two of the next three games after her injury. But over the course of the season, several players have stepped up in her absence. Azzi Fudd poured in 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting against the Red Storm. UConn will wrap up its regular season Sunday when it hosts Providence at 2 p.m. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021 Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history. READ MORE How Paige Bueckers’ freshman season compares to other all-time greats You can make a case that Paige Bueckers had the greatest DI women's college basketball freshman season of all time. READ MORE The longest overtime games in FCS college football history The longest games in FCS history feature many multiple-overtime classics, including Princeton's 2021 win over Harvard in five overtimes. READ MORE