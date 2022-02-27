Iowa wins Big Ten, Missouri upsets Florida and more from Sunday in women's basketball

The last Sunday of the regular season has not disappointed. We saw lockdown defense, upsets, close calls and much more. Check out all the scores from Sunday's action.

Sunday's top-25 scores

Louisville trashes Notre Dame in top-15 matchup

No. 4 Louisville closed out the regular season in impressive fashion: A 86-64 win at No. 14 Notre Dame. This was the Cardinal's 11th win by 20 points or more. It was also the largest win over a ranked team this season for UL.

Louisville played stellar defense in the first half. The Irish totaled 3 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second. In that half, they went 6-27 (23.1%) from field goal range and 1-7 (14.3%) from three. The Cardinals, on the other hand, had their best first half of the 2021-22 season. 54 points, 23-34 (67.6%) from the field and 8-12 (66.7%) from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame looked more like its old self in the second half, but Louisville's lead was too much to overcome by then.

With this win, the Cardinals are squarely in as the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament. Their first tournament game will come Friday, Mar. 5 at 6 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals. Notre Dame is also safely in the top four thanks to an earlier win over now-No. 18 North Carolina, who sit half a game behind the Irish. They will play at 11 a.m. ET on Mar. 5.

Missouri keeps at-large bid hopes alive with win over Florida

A seven-point swing in the second quarter helped propel Missouri to a 78-73 win at No. 15 Florida. This was a huge win for the Tigers, who are hanging around the bubble heading into postseason play.

Mizzou was firing on all cylinders with four players with 12 or more points. Hayley Frank had a day with 26 points and 10 rebounds, going 8-11 from field goal range and 5-6 from three.

Although they are now 2-5 against top-25 opponents, Mizzou is the only team in the nation to down No. 1 South Carolina. That will alone will give them a huge boost come the time for the committee to make a decision.

The Tigers will finish at eight or nine in the conference standings depending on the result of the Mississippi State vs. Arkansas result. That means Mizzou will play its first SEC tournament game on Thursday, Mar. 3 at noon. Florida will face LSU on Friday, Mar. 4 at 6 p.m. ET.

UConn's defense locks up Providence

Not to be outdone by Louisville's strong defense, UConn had to put on a defensive showcase too. The Huskies put the clamps on Providence in a 88-31 win.

This is the third-straight game the Huskies' defense has held their opponent to under 40 points. It's also their ninth win of the season by 30 points or more.

The Friars' day was not a walk in the park. They had 10 points at halftime, making four of their 25 shots. Rebounding and the lack of second-chance points played a huge role in this result. The Huskies had 38 defensive rebounds to Providence's nine offensive rebounds.

UConn was also strong offensively on Sunday. Dorka Juhasz had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Christyn Williams led the team with 16 points and another two Huskies finished in double digits.

Iowa earns Big Ten regular-season title with upset of Michigan

No. 21 Iowa stunned No. 6 Michigan 104-80 crowning the Hawkeyes regular-season champions of the Big Ten. The win caps off an eight-day span in Iowa won three games against higher-ranked teams.

The Hawkeyes twice topped Indiana last week and then upset the Wolverines Sunday to win the conference regular-season title.

Sophomore guard Caitlin Clark lit up the box scoring notching 38 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. With eight 3-pointers, some from way deep, Clark dazzled a sold-out crowd.

Center Monika Czinano also added 19 points in 24 minutes.

Next, both the Wolverines and Hawkeyes will play in the Big Ten tournament beginning March 2 looking to take punch their ticket to the big dance.