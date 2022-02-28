Trending

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 28, 2022

2022 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal dates, schedule, how to watch

Latest NCAA women's basketball top 16 seeds, revealed

There will be three in-season top 16 reveals from the NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season ahead of the March Madness women's NCAA tournament. The early reveals give a look into how teams could be seeded.

The second reveal of the season was on Thursday, Feb. 10; South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Louisville earned the top seeds.

The committee released the first reveal on Thursday, Jan. 27, placing South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Tennessee as the four No. 1 seeds. The committee looked at games through Wednesday, Jan. 26.

All three announcements will come before the official 68-team bracket is announced at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13 on ESPN.

2022 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal schedule

There are a total of three reveals ahead of March 13's Selection Sunday. Here's the schedule: 

  • Thursday, Jan. 27 on ESPN (during halftime of 6 p.m. South Carolina-Ole Miss game)
  • Thursday, Feb. 10 on ESPN (during halftime of 7 p.m. ET South Carolina-Kentucky game)
  • Monday, Feb. 28 on ESPN2 (during halftime of 7 p.m. Baylor-Iowa State game) 

Top 16 in-season rankings

Second reveal (through games Wednesday, Jan. 26)

1.    South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Greensboro Region)
2.    Stanford (No. 1 seed – Spokane Region)
3.    NC State (No. 1 seed – Bridgeport Region)
4.    Louisville (No. 1 seed – Wichita Region)
5.    Michigan
6.    Arizona
7.    Iowa State
8.    Indiana
9.    Oklahoma
10.    Baylor
11.    UConn
12.    Tennessee
13.    LSU
14.    Notre Dame
15.    Texas
16.    Oregon

REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

Bridgeport Region:  
1.    NC State
2.    Michigan
3.    UConn
4.    Texas

Greensboro Region:     
1.    South Carolina
2.    Indiana
3.    Baylor
4.    Oregon

Spokane Region:     
1.    Stanford
2.    Iowa State
3.    Tennessee
4.    Notre Dame

Wichita Region:     
1.    Louisville
2.    Arizona
3.    Oklahoma
4.    LSU

NEW TOP-16: Here are 5 takeaways from the second women's basketball top-16 rankings 

First reveal (through games Wednesday, Jan. 26)

1.    South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Greensboro Region)
2.    Stanford (No. 1 seed – Spokane Region)
3.    NC State (No. 1 seed – Bridgeport Region)
4.    Tennessee (No. 1 seed – Wichita Region)
5.    Louisville
6.    Indiana
7.    Texas
8.    Arizona
9.    Michigan
10.    Iowa State
11.    UConn
12.    LSU
13.    Baylor
14.    Oregon
15.    Georgia
16.    Kansas State

MORE TOP 16: Breaking down the first top 16 rankings of 2022

REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

Bridgeport Region:  

1.    NC State
2.    Indiana
3.    LSU
4.    Baylor

Greensboro Region:  

1.    South Carolina
2.    Arizona
3.    Michigan
4.    Kansas State

Spokane Region:     

1.    Stanford
2.    Texas
3.    UConn
4.    Georgia

Wichita Region:     

1.    Tennessee
2.    Louisville
3.    Iowa State
4.    Oregon

March Madness

