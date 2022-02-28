Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 28, 2022 2022 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal dates, schedule, how to watch Latest NCAA women's basketball top 16 seeds, revealed Share There will be three in-season top 16 reveals from the NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season ahead of the March Madness women's NCAA tournament. The early reveals give a look into how teams could be seeded. The second reveal of the season was on Thursday, Feb. 10; South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Louisville earned the top seeds. The committee released the first reveal on Thursday, Jan. 27, placing South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Tennessee as the four No. 1 seeds. The committee looked at games through Wednesday, Jan. 26. All three announcements will come before the official 68-team bracket is announced at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13 on ESPN. 2022 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal schedule There are a total of three reveals ahead of March 13's Selection Sunday. Here's the schedule: Thursday, Jan. 27 on ESPN (during halftime of 6 p.m. South Carolina-Ole Miss game) Thursday, Feb. 10 on ESPN (during halftime of 7 p.m. ET South Carolina-Kentucky game) Monday, Feb. 28 on ESPN2 (during halftime of 7 p.m. Baylor-Iowa State game) Top 16 in-season rankings Second reveal (through games Wednesday, Jan. 26) 1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Greensboro Region) 2. Stanford (No. 1 seed – Spokane Region) 3. NC State (No. 1 seed – Bridgeport Region) 4. Louisville (No. 1 seed – Wichita Region) 5. Michigan 6. Arizona 7. Iowa State 8. Indiana 9. Oklahoma 10. Baylor 11. UConn 12. Tennessee 13. LSU 14. Notre Dame 15. Texas 16. Oregon REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS Bridgeport Region: 1. NC State 2. Michigan 3. UConn 4. Texas Greensboro Region: 1. South Carolina 2. Indiana 3. Baylor 4. Oregon Spokane Region: 1. Stanford 2. Iowa State 3. Tennessee 4. Notre Dame Wichita Region: 1. Louisville 2. Arizona 3. Oklahoma 4. LSU NEW TOP-16: Here are 5 takeaways from the second women's basketball top-16 rankings First reveal (through games Wednesday, Jan. 26) 1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Greensboro Region) 2. Stanford (No. 1 seed – Spokane Region) 3. NC State (No. 1 seed – Bridgeport Region) 4. Tennessee (No. 1 seed – Wichita Region) 5. Louisville 6. Indiana 7. Texas 8. Arizona 9. Michigan 10. Iowa State 11. UConn 12. LSU 13. Baylor 14. Oregon 15. Georgia 16. Kansas State MORE TOP 16: Breaking down the first top 16 rankings of 2022 REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS Bridgeport Region: 1. NC State 2. Indiana 3. LSU 4. Baylor Greensboro Region: 1. South Carolina 2. Arizona 3. Michigan 4. Kansas State Spokane Region: 1. Stanford 2. Texas 3. UConn 4. Georgia Wichita Region: 1. Tennessee 2. Louisville 3. Iowa State 4. Oregon 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run NCAA releases COVID-19 guidance for DI basketball championships Guidance shared ahead of Selection Sunday on March 13. READ MORE Bracketology: NCAA women's tournament projections made the first day of March Here is what the NCAA women's college basketball bracket might look like when the selection committee reveals the field of 68, projected by Autumn Johnson. READ MORE Baylor is last women's basketball Team of the Week of regular season after winning Big 12 championship Baylor Bears are the last women's basketball team of the week this regular season after winning honors as Big 12 champions ahead of the conference tournament. READ MORE