Committee touts South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Louisville as top seeds in final reveal

Fourteen days from Selection Sunday, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee named South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Louisville as the four No. 1 seeds as part of the committee’s final top-16 reveal of the season. The four teams have combined to win 42 straight games heading into March.

The committee also tabbed Baylor, Iowa State, LSU and Michigan as No. 2 seeds. The nine through 16 seeds included UConn, Texas, Arizona and Maryland on the three line, while Tennessee, Iowa, Indiana and Oklahoma were No. 4 seeds if the season ended today.

RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings

In addition, the committee provided region assignments for all 16 seeds. The Bridgeport Region included NC State, Iowa State, Maryland and Tennessee. South Carolina would be joined by Michigan, UConn and Oklahoma in the Greensboro Region. The Spokane Region included Stanford, along with LSU, Texas and Indiana. Louisville was the top seed in the Wichita Region, joined by Baylor, Arizona and Iowa.

Biggest mover up the seed list from the second reveal on February 10 was Maryland, which went from outside the top-16 to No. 12 overall. Iowa also moved into the top-16 at No. 14 after not being included a little over two weeks ago.

“March Madness is upon us, and this final reveal was eye-opening in regard to the number of teams exchanging positions on the two through four lines over the last two-plus weeks since our last announcement,” said Nina King, vice president, director of athletics at Duke and chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee. “The final week of the regular season and upcoming conference tournaments will play an important part in helping to settle some of the decisions we had to make today.”

South Carolina, 27-1 overall and 15-1 in Southeastern Conference play, is currently the No. 1 team in the latest Associated Press women’s college basketball top 25 poll. The Gamecocks’ only loss this season came Dec. 30 at Missouri, 70-69, and they have won 15 straight games heading into this week’s SEC Tournament.

The defending national champion, Stanford (25-3 overall and 16-0 in Pac-12 Conference play) is currently riding a 17-game winning streak. Big wins for the Cardinal this season have come over Arizona, Oregon, Indiana, Tennessee and Maryland. Stanford dropped a 65-61 decision at South Carolina on Dec. 21.

Winners of seven straight games, NC State, 26-3 overall and 17-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, has posted significant wins this season over Louisville, North Carolina (2), Indiana, Virginia Tech (2), Maryland and Georgia Tech. NC State also lost to South Carolina, 66-57, earlier in the season.

Louisville, 25-3 overall and 16-2 in the ACC, has won three straight games, with key wins this season over UConn, Michigan, Notre Dame (2) and Georgia Tech.

FIELD OF 68: Expansion of 2022 DI women’s basketball tournament to 68 teams approved

The Selection Sunday announcement of the 68-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will take place at 8 p.m. Eastern time March 13 on ESPN/ESPN2.

The 2022 championship will be the first to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at four of the top 16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at the top 16 seeds.

Regional games will be played March 25-28, with Greensboro, North Carolina (Greensboro Coliseum) and Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) hosting regional semifinal and final games on March 25 and 27, while Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena) and Wichita, Kansas (Intrust Bank Arena) will host March 26 and 28.

The 2022 Women’s Final Four will be played April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 28 – Top 16 Ranking*

1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Greensboro Region)

2. Stanford (No. 1 seed – Spokane Region)

3. NC State (No. 1 seed – Bridgeport Region)

4. Louisville (No. 1 seed – Wichita Region)

5. Baylor

6. Iowa State

7. LSU

8. Michigan

9. UConn

10. Texas

11. Arizona

12. Maryland

13. Tennessee

14. Iowa

15. Indiana

16. Oklahoma

REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

Bridgeport Region:

1. NC State

2. Iowa State

3. Maryland

4. Tennessee

Greensboro Region:

1. South Carolina

2. Michigan

3. UConn

4. Oklahoma

Spokane Region:

1. Stanford

2. LSU

3. Texas

4. Indiana

Wichita Region:

1. Louisville

2. Baylor

3. Arizona

4. Iowa

*Rankings and regional assignments based on games played through Sunday, February 27.