basketball-women-d3 flag

NCAA | February 28, 2022

NCAA Division III women's basketball bracket announced for 2022 championship

DIII women's basketball: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2022 championship.

Forty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. There are no berths reserved for Pool B and the final 20 berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

Sixteen first/second-round sites will be conducted March 4-5. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 11-12. Winners of the four sectional sites will advance to the national semifinals and final March 17 and 19. All games, except the semifinals/final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals/final will be conducted at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, hosted by SportsPITTSBURGH and Presidents' Athletic Conference. 

Conference  Automatic Qualifier team

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference

La Roche (20-5)

American Rivers Conference

Simpson (25-1) 

American Southwest Conference

Hardin-Simmons (21-4)

Atlantic East Conference

Immaculata (18-8)

Centennial Conference

Gettysburg (24-3)

City University of New York Athletic Conference

Brooklyn (21-3)

Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference

Christopher Newport (24-0)

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin

Illinois Wesleyan (19-8)

Colonial States Athletic Conference

Clarks Summit (23-4)

Commonwealth Coast Conference

Roger Williams (25-2)

Empire 8

St. John Fisher (25-2)

Great Northeast Athletic Conference

Emmanuel (Massachusetts) (25-1)

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference

Transylvania (24-0)

Landmark Conference

Scranton (25-2)

Liberty League

Ithaca (24-3)

Little East Conference

Rhode Island College (23-5)

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference

Framingham State (22-3)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Hope (26-1)

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth

Messiah (23-3)

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom

DeSales (21-3)

Midwest Conference

Ripon (18-9)

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Gustavus Adolphus (22-4)

New England Collegiate Conference

Mitchell (12-13)

New England Small College Athletic Conference

Bates (17-7)

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference

Smith (23-2)

New Jersey Athletic Conference

New Jersey City (13-9)

North Atlantic Conference

SUNY Polytechnic Institute (20-6)

North Coast Athletic Conference

Wittenberg (18-7)

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference

Wisconsin Lutheran (23-1)

Northwest Conference

Whitman (26-1)

Ohio Athletic Conference

Baldwin Wallace (21-4)

Old Dominion Athletic Conference

Shenandoah (22-5)

Presidents’ Athletic Conference

Washington & Jefferson (23-4)

Skyline Conference

Mt. St. Mary (NY) (23-3)

Southern Athletic Association

Rhodes (23-2)

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Whittier (16-8)

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

Trinity (Texas) (25-2)

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Webster (25-0)

State University of New York Athletic Conference

SUNY New Paltz (20-6)

United East Conference

SUNY Morrisville (19-7)

University Athletic Association

New York University (22-1)

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference

North Central (Minnesota) (24-4)

USA South Athletic Conference

Southern Virginia (24-4)

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Wisconsin-Eau Claire (21-7)
Pool C

Amherst (21-3)

Babson (19-7)

Catholic (20-5)

DePauw (23-3)

East Texas Baptist (20-5)

Elizabethtown (20-5)

John Carroll (22-4)

Johns Hopkins (22-4)

Marietta (21-5)

Mary Hardin-Baylor (22-4)

Millikin (21-6)

Salisbury (20-6)

Springfield (22-4)

SUNY Cortland (21-5)

Trine (24-3)

Tufts (20-4)

Wartburg (21-5)

Washington and Lee (20-6)

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (19-6)

Wisconsin-Whitewater (23-4)

