NCAA | February 28, 2022 NCAA Division III women's basketball bracket announced for 2022 championship DIII women's basketball: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2022 championship. Forty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. There are no berths reserved for Pool B and the final 20 berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. Sixteen first/second-round sites will be conducted March 4-5. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 11-12. Winners of the four sectional sites will advance to the national semifinals and final March 17 and 19. All games, except the semifinals/final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals/final will be conducted at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, hosted by SportsPITTSBURGH and Presidents' Athletic Conference. Conference Automatic Qualifier team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference La Roche (20-5) American Rivers Conference Simpson (25-1) American Southwest Conference Hardin-Simmons (21-4) Atlantic East Conference Immaculata (18-8) Centennial Conference Gettysburg (24-3) City University of New York Athletic Conference Brooklyn (21-3) Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport (24-0) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan (19-8) Colonial States Athletic Conference Clarks Summit (23-4) Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams (25-2) Empire 8 St. John Fisher (25-2) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Emmanuel (Massachusetts) (25-1) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania (24-0) Landmark Conference Scranton (25-2) Liberty League Ithaca (24-3) Little East Conference Rhode Island College (23-5) Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State (22-3) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (26-1) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah (23-3) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom DeSales (21-3) Midwest Conference Ripon (18-9) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus (22-4) New England Collegiate Conference Mitchell (12-13) New England Small College Athletic Conference Bates (17-7) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Smith (23-2) New Jersey Athletic Conference New Jersey City (13-9) North Atlantic Conference SUNY Polytechnic Institute (20-6) North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg (18-7) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Wisconsin Lutheran (23-1) Northwest Conference Whitman (26-1) Ohio Athletic Conference Baldwin Wallace (21-4) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Shenandoah (22-5) Presidents' Athletic Conference Washington & Jefferson (23-4) Skyline Conference Mt. St. Mary (NY) (23-3) Southern Athletic Association Rhodes (23-2) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Whittier (16-8) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) (25-2) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster (25-0) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz (20-6) United East Conference SUNY Morrisville (19-7) University Athletic Association New York University (22-1) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference North Central (Minnesota) (24-4) USA South Athletic Conference Southern Virginia (24-4) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Eau Claire (21-7) Pool C Amherst (21-3) Babson (19-7) Catholic (20-5) DePauw (23-3) East Texas Baptist (20-5) Elizabethtown (20-5) John Carroll (22-4) Johns Hopkins (22-4) Marietta (21-5) Mary Hardin-Baylor (22-4) Millikin (21-6) Salisbury (20-6) Springfield (22-4) SUNY Cortland (21-5) Trine (24-3) Tufts (20-4) Wartburg (21-5) Washington and Lee (20-6) Wisconsin-Oshkosh (19-6) Wisconsin-Whitewater (23-4)