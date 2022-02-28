NCAA.com | February 28, 2022 2022 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists announced Women's basketball rankings: LSU rises, Texas enters latest Power 10 Share The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday the 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year. The semifinalists are listed below: Player School Year Position Aliyah Boston South Carolina Jr. F Aneesah Morrow DePaul Fr. F Angel Reese Maryland So. F Ayoka Lee Kansas State Jr. C Cameron Brink Stanford So. F Emily Engstler Louisville Sr. F Lorela Cubaj Georgia Tech Sr. F NaLyssa Smith Baylor Sr. F Tamari Key Tennessee Jr. C Veronica Burton Northwestern Sr. G There are two players from each of the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC, plus one apiece from the Big East and Pac-12. The winner of this season's award will be announced the weekend of the Final Four. Here are the past winners of the award: Year Player School 2021 Natasha Mack Oklahoma State 2020 DiDi Richards Baylor 2019 Kristine Anigwe California 2018 Teaira McCowan Mississippi State 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run No. 8 Arizona upset at home, Aliyah Boston makes history and more from a packed Thursday night of women's hoops South Carolina star Aliyah Boston had her 20th straight double-double Thursday night. She eclipsed former LSU star, now WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles who previously held the conference record. READ MORE 17 reasons that get right to why this Dawn Staley South Carolina team is so darn good Here's a closer look at the No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, who have a chance to go wire-to-wire as the AP No. 1 team with a national championship at the end of the season. READ MORE Deebo Samuel's South Carolina career: College football stats, highlights, records Here's everything you need to know about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's college career. READ MORE