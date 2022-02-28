2022 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists announced

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday the 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year. The semifinalists are listed below:

Player School Year Position Aliyah Boston South Carolina Jr. F Aneesah Morrow DePaul Fr. F Angel Reese Maryland So. F Ayoka Lee Kansas State Jr. C Cameron Brink Stanford So. F Emily Engstler Louisville Sr. F Lorela Cubaj Georgia Tech Sr. F NaLyssa Smith Baylor Sr. F Tamari Key Tennessee Jr. C Veronica Burton Northwestern Sr. G

There are two players from each of the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC, plus one apiece from the Big East and Pac-12. The winner of this season's award will be announced the weekend of the Final Four.

Here are the past winners of the award: