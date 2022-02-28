Trending

Latest women's NCAA tournament bracket predictions

🤼‍♂️ Wrestlers who have the most impressive wins but no national title

DI women's swimming selections
basketball-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 28, 2022

2022 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists announced

Women's basketball rankings: LSU rises, Texas enters latest Power 10

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday the 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year. The semifinalists are listed below:

Player School Year Position
Aliyah Boston South Carolina Jr. F
Aneesah Morrow DePaul Fr. F
Angel Reese Maryland So. F
Ayoka Lee Kansas State Jr. C
Cameron Brink Stanford So. F
Emily Engstler Louisville Sr. F
Lorela Cubaj Georgia Tech Sr. F
NaLyssa Smith Baylor Sr. F
Tamari Key Tennessee Jr. C
Veronica Burton Northwestern Sr. G

There are two players from each of the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC, plus one apiece from the Big East and Pac-12. The winner of this season's award will be announced the weekend of the Final Four.

Here are the past winners of the award:

Year Player School
2021 Natasha Mack Oklahoma State
2020 DiDi Richards Baylor
2019 Kristine Anigwe California
2018 Teaira McCowan Mississippi State

No. 8 Arizona upset at home, Aliyah Boston makes history and more from a packed Thursday night of women's hoops

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston had her 20th straight double-double Thursday night. She eclipsed former LSU star, now WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles who previously held the conference record. 
READ MORE

17 reasons that get right to why this Dawn Staley South Carolina team is so darn good

Here's a closer look at the No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, who have a chance to go wire-to-wire as the AP No. 1 team with a national championship at the end of the season.
READ MORE

Deebo Samuel's South Carolina career: College football stats, highlights, records

Here's everything you need to know about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's college career.
READ MORE

March Madness

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners