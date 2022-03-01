Rick Nixon | NCAA.com | March 1, 2022 Baylor is last women's basketball Team of the Week of regular season after winning Big 12 championship Committee touts South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Louisville as top seeds in final reveal Share The NCAA.com Team of the Week, Baylor and senior All-American NaLyssa Smith had an amazing week, scoring three wins that helped to clinch a 12th-consecutive Big 12 Conference championship for the Bears. Fifth-ranked Baylor clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 blowout victory over the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones Monday night at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa in what amounted to a de facto championship game. Smith had a monster double-double for Baylor in the win with 28 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Jordan Lewis was 5-of-5 from 3-point range in the second half, when she scored 17 of her 23 points. For Smith, it was her 20th double-double of the season and 49th of her distinguished career. TOP 16: 4 takeaways from the final committee reveal The Bears, winning their ninth in a row and 14th of their last 15 games since an 0-2 start in conference, improved to 24-5 and atop the Big 12 standings at 14-3. With a two-game sweep of the series with Iowa State (24-5, 13-4), Baylor also wraps up the No. 1 seed for next week's Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo. Baylor started the 3-0 week with a 65-58 win at Oklahoma State on Feb. 23 as Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way. Power 10: Indiana is out and Texas climbs back into Week 16 On Feb. 26 at home against Kansas, Smith scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Bears rolled the Jayhawks, 85-77. Seeded fifth in the latest Division I Women’s Basketball Committee top-16 reveal on Feb. 28, Baylor will close out the regular season on March 6 at home versus Texas Tech. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run NCAA releases COVID-19 guidance for DI basketball championships Guidance shared ahead of Selection Sunday on March 13. READ MORE Bracketology: NCAA women's tournament projections made the first day of March Here is what the NCAA women's college basketball bracket might look like when the selection committee reveals the field of 68, projected by Autumn Johnson. READ MORE 4 takeaways from the third NCAA women's basketball committee top-16 rankings NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down her four takeaways from the third NCAA women's basketball committee top-16 rankings. READ MORE