Bracketology: NCAA women's tournament projections made the first day of March

The Madness is brewing as teams enter conference tournaments in hopes of an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament and of course, bragging rights against conference foes.

This my fifth prediction of the season. I've included my automatic qualifiers and at-large bids. I took into consideration what we've seen so far and the DI women's basketball selection committee's third and final Top 16 reveal.

Here's my bracket:

Autumn Johnson's fifth 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket prediction SEED GREENSBORO Spokane Bridgeport Wichita 1 South Carolina Stanford NC State Louisville 16 Fairleigh Dickinson / Howard Jackson State Houston Baptist / Campbell Maine 8 Kansas Creighton FGCU Kansas State 9 South Florida Washington State Colorado Arkansas 5 North Carolina Notre Dame BYU Ohio State 12 DePaul IUPUI South Dakota State Southern Illinois 4 Oklahoma Indiana Tennessee Iowa 13 Toledo Drexel Stephen F. Austin Belmont 6 Oregon Virginia Tech Florida Georgia 11 Kentucky/ Northwestern Dayton Missouri State / Miami Boston College 3 UConn Texas Maryland Arizona 14 UNLV Charlotte Troy Hawaii 7 Georgia Tech Ole Miss Nebraska UCF 10 Princeton South Dakota Utah Gonzaga 2 Michigan LSU Iowa State Baylor 15 Fairfield Mercer Holy Cross Idaho State

The Big Ten makes a strong appearance

The Big Ten's presence went from two teams to four in the top four seed lines. In the third reveal, the selection committee debuted Iowa and Maryland in its top 16 rankings. Rightfully so. The Hawkeyes used a late surge by taking down Indiana and Michigan in conference play to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. In the first and second reveal, only Indiana and Michigan were featured amongst the top four lines.

Maryland made its debut as a three seed. I had Maryland as a No. 1 in my preseason bracket. But adversities plagued this team early for three long months. Since then, Maryland turned it around as of late January, picking up Quad 1 wins over Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana.

Despite Michigan's loss to Iowa, the Wolverines remain a two seed, as of right now. Currently, Michigan has a NET ranking of 14, with a 7-2 record over ranked opponents. The Wolverines still have a chance to prove themselves as a solid two seed in the Big Ten tournament.

Indiana remaining in the top 16 reveal shocked many people, considering the Hoosiers lost four of their last five games. Indiana lost its lead scorer and rebounder Mackenzie Holmes due to injury, but have brought her back into the lineup. However, it's going to take some time for Holmes to get acclimated into this system to become the Elite Eight squad they are known to be. If Indiana wants to remain in the top 16 conversation, it needs to create momentum in the Big Ten tournament.

Last four in

Kentucky vs. Northwestern Missouri State vs. Miami

First four out

Florida State Villanova Rhode Island Mississippi State

The automatic qualifiers

Here are the 32 AQs I think will lock in spots by winning their conference tournament.