Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | March 7, 2022

WATCH: Miami women's basketball upsets Louisville on a fade-away buzzer beater

2022 NCAA tournament women's bracket predictions on the first day of March

Destiny Harden. Destiny Harden again. Destiny Harden again, again.

Miami's Harden scored the game's last 15 points — for either team — to cap off a 27-point, 10-rebound performance with an amazing shot to upset No. 4 Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC women's basketball tournament on Friday. The Hurricanes beat the Cardinals 61-59 on a last-second jumper from Harden near the corner.

No one but Destiny Harden scored in the last 4:04 of the game.

Miami (19-11) entered the fourth quarter down 52-38. In the period, the Canes outscored Louisville 23-7 — with Miami scoring almost as many points as it did in the previous two quarters combined (25). Where the Cardinals (25-4) usually cause chaos defensively, it was Miami who brought the storm. The Hurricanes held Louisville to 2-for-9 from field goal range while locking up scorers like Hailey Van Lith and Emily Engstler to zero in the final quarter. 

Louisville is now the only team to lose two games when leading by at least 14 going into the fourth quarter, per ESPN.

Miami advances to the ACC tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

