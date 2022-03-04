Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | March 7, 2022 WATCH: Miami women's basketball upsets Louisville on a fade-away buzzer beater 2022 NCAA tournament women's bracket predictions on the first day of March Share Destiny Harden. Destiny Harden again. Destiny Harden again, again. Miami's Harden scored the game's last 15 points — for either team — to cap off a 27-point, 10-rebound performance with an amazing shot to upset No. 4 Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC women's basketball tournament on Friday. The Hurricanes beat the Cardinals 61-59 on a last-second jumper from Harden near the corner. DESTINY HARDEN IS UNSTOPPABLE! pic.twitter.com/XW7NhN8pYP — Canes Women's BBall (@CanesWBB) March 5, 2022 No one but Destiny Harden scored in the last 4:04 of the game. Miami (19-11) entered the fourth quarter down 52-38. In the period, the Canes outscored Louisville 23-7 — with Miami scoring almost as many points as it did in the previous two quarters combined (25). Where the Cardinals (25-4) usually cause chaos defensively, it was Miami who brought the storm. The Hurricanes held Louisville to 2-for-9 from field goal range while locking up scorers like Hailey Van Lith and Emily Engstler to zero in the final quarter. 🔮: Check out our latest women's basketball bracket predictions for the 2022 tournament Louisville is now the only team to lose two games when leading by at least 14 going into the fourth quarter, per ESPN. Miami advances to the ACC tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET. 🏀 LATEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NEWS 🏀 BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play the 2022 Women's Bracket Challenge Game RANKINGS: Latest Power 10 | AP poll | NET rankings 2022: NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Stanford's title run 5 finalists for 2022 Cheryl Miller Award Small Forward of the Year Award announced The five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award Small Forward of the Year Award include the 2021 award winner Ashley Joens of Iowa State. READ MORE The key NCAA bracket tips you should know about when making your women's and men's picks We looked at how every seed has performed in the history of March Madness since the men's and women's fields expanded to 64 teams and found some pretty significant differences that can help you in your bracket competition. READ MORE 2022 NCAA women's conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids The 68-team bracket for the 2022 women's NCAA tournament will include 32 teams that qualify automatically through auto-bids from their conferences. READ MORE