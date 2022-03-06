Iowa breaks into Final Power 10, one week before selections

March never disappoints!

Conference tournament upsets have already started shaking up the league and caused some major movement in my rankings. Nebraska upsetting Michigan in the Big Ten tournament dropped the Wolverines out and allowed Iowa to break in.

Here's my final Power 10 rankings, one week before Selection Sunday:

1. South Carolina (1) - The SEC favorites went toe-to-toe against a Kentucky team who's been peaking at the right time. Dre'una Edwards drained a dagger three that spoiled South Carolina's opportunity of becoming the SEC Tournament champs. Despite the loss, I kept South Carolina as my No. 1 team, considering its 11-0 ranked resume it has over other foes eyeing the No. 1 spot.

2. Stanford (2) - The Cardinal defeated Oregon State, Colorado and pulled away from a close game at the half against Utah to become the Pac-12 champs. This marks the 15th time in program history that Stanford has claimed the title.

3. NC State (3) - The three-peat is secured! NC State defeated Florida State, Virginia Tech and Miami to become the ACC champs for the third straight season. The Wolfpack's accomplishment of sweeping the ACC regular season and tournament title marks the first time since the 1984-85 season.

4. Baylor (5) - We did not see the Bears this week. Baylor will resume action in the Big 12 tournament, which will start on Thursday, March 10.

5. Louisville (4) - The Cards encountered a red-hot Miami team and got stunned early in the ACC tournament. Miami's Destiny Harden called game with a buzzer-beater, giving Louisville its fourth loss of the season.

6. Iowa State (6)- The Cyclones ended its regular-season schedule by handling West Virginia, 74-57, which solidified them as a No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Championship.

7. UConn (9) - The Huskies cruised past Georgetown and Marquette in the Big East tournament, and will face Villanova in the championship round on Monday, March 7.

8. Texas (10) - The Longhorns have not seen action this week, but will enter into the Big 12 tournament blazing on an eight-game winning streak.

9. LSU (7) - The Tigers came into the SEC Tournament as a two-seed, but fell to Kentucky in the first round of the conference tournament, 78-63. LSU attempted a third-quarter attack, but couldn't sustain the comeback.

10. Iowa - Welcome back, Hawkeyes! Iowa was listed in my Power 10 in the first couple of weeks, but went through a rollercoaster ride of adversities throughout the entire season. When everything was all said and down, Iowa finished as the Big Ten regular-season co-champs by taking down Michigan and tournament champs by defeating Indiana for the third time this season.