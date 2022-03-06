Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina to win the SEC, Stanford wins 15th conference tournament

Dawn Staley, South Carolina could become third wire-to-wire champ this century

Dawn Staley, South Carolina could become third wire-to-wire champ this century

Many different conference championships with big implications for the national tournament highlight the schedule on this Sunday in women's college basketball.

*All times ET

Sunday's top-25 & conference championship scores

Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina, 64-62, to win SEC tournament title

Kentucky only held a lead over No. 1 South Carolina for 4.2 seconds in the second half. Those 4.2 seconds, however, proved to be the most important 4.2 seconds of the game — the final 4.2 seconds.

KENTUCKY HITS THE LATE THREE TO BEAT SOUTH CAROLINA AND WIN THE WOMEN'S SEC CHAMPIONSHIP 😱@KentuckyWBB pic.twitter.com/pOI2k7bsGe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 6, 2022

Down one point with roughly 11 ticks left, Kentucky inbounded the ball in the South Carolina end. Kentucky's Dre'una Edwards found herself open with the ball at the top of the three-point line and let a shot fly with five seconds to play. It went straight through, giving Kentucky the 64-62 advantage. South Carolina didn't have any timeouts left and that was it — Kentucky completed the upset.

While Edwards came up huge in crunch time, she was key all game for Kentucky, leading the way with 27 points and nine rebounds. Senior Rhyne Howard was also huge, putting up 18 points in the win.

The Kentucky win puts an end to South Carolina's 17-game win streak and marks the first SEC tournament title for the Wildcats since 1982.

NC State wins third-straight ACC tournament title with 60-47 win over Miami (FL)

The Wolfpack took down the Hurricanes, 60-47, in the ACC tournament final to win their third-straight title. The game was close through the first half, but NC State turned it on in the third quarter, outscoring Miami, 19-10, and pulling away for the win.

Despite leaving in the third quarter with an injury, NC State's Elissa Cunane came back in the fourth and led the way for the Wolfpack, dropping a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds. Kayla Jones was also huge for NC State grabbing a team-high 10 boards en route to the title.

Kelsey Marshall led the way for Miami, registering a game-high 24 points in her 35 minutes of work.

UMass beats Dayton, 62-56, to win the Atlantic 10 title, advance to tournament for the first time in program history

The Minutewomen punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history with a 62-56 win over Dayton to take the Atlantic 10 title.

Sam Breen led the way for UMass, putting up a team-high 19 points, with 17 of those coming in the first half. Breen also led her squad in boards with eight. Ber'Nyah Mayo was key to the win, scoring 14 points and gathering five rebounds.

On the Dayton side, Makira Cook was the key cog on offense, tallying 18 points.

Stanford wins second consecutive Pac-12 conference title after 73-48 win against Utah

The reigning national champions Stanford Cardinal looked in full-form beating the Utes 73-48 for the Cardinal’s 15th conference tournament title.

Utah had never reached the championship game and kept its first appearance close, tying No. 2 Stanford early in the second half until the Cardinal went on a crushing run and never looked back.

Cardinal guard Haley Jones led all scorers with 19 points and six rebounds despite sustaining an ankle injury in the second half, she later returned to the court. Adversely, Brynna Maxwell led Utah with 16 points off the bench.

Though outmatched in the title game, the Utes appear poised to make the NCAA women’s tournament for the first time in 11 years.

Iowa wins Big Ten championship with 74-67 victory over Indiana

In the closing minutes of Iowa’s 74-67 win against the Hoosiers, the Hawkeyes maintained control just as they held command of the Big Ten down the stretch of the season.

The Hawkeyes added the tournament championship to the regular-season title they secured last week, marking the first time in program history they’ve accomplished both in one year.

Center Monika Czinano dominated with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13-18 shooting. Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark had a relatively quiet night with 18 points and five turnovers.

Indiana held the nation scoring leader to 35% shooting and 14% from the perimeter. Guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary whose defensive effort largely helped contain Clark had 19 points and seven boards while backcourt mate Grace Berger finished with a team-high 20 points and seven rebounds.

The Hoosiers broke a 20-year long drought playing in the Big Ten championship game where they last made it and won the title in 2002.

Mercer takes down Furman, 73-54, to win the Southern Conference championship

Mercer punched its ticket to the national tournament with its 75-54 win over Furman in the Southern Conference final.

Leading the way for Mercer was Amoria Neal-Tysor with a game-high 26 points. Also important to the attack was Shannon Titus with 15 points, Jaron Dougherty with 13 and Erin Houpt with 12.

It's Mercer's fourth SoCon championship and marks the fourth time in the last five years that Mercer will take part in March Madness.