basketball-women-d2 flag

NCAA.org | March 6, 2022

NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee Announces 2022 Championship Field

DII women's basketball: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 11, 12 and 14. The eight regional champions advancing to the Women’s Elite Eight will be seeded by the Women's Basketball Committee after completion of the regionals. The 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, March 21, 23 and 25. Miles College and the City of Birmingham will serve as hosts.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL
California Collegiate Athletic Association Cal State East Bay
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference University of the Sciences
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Lincoln (Pennsylvania)
Conference Carolinas Barton
East Coast Conference Daemen
Great American Conference Southwestern Oklahoma State
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ferris State
Great Lakes Valley Conference Drury
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Ashland
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Central Washington
Gulf South Conference Union (Tennessee)
Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Fort Hays State
Mountain East Conference Charleston (West Virginia)
Northeast-10 Conference Bentley
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota Duluth
Pacific West Conference Azusa Pacific
Peach Belt Conference North Georgia
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Gannon
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Metropolitan State University of Denver
South Atlantic Conference Carson-Newman
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Benedict
Sunshine State Conference Tampa

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

SCHOOL
Academy of Art
Alaska Anchorage
Cal State San Marcos
California University of Pennsylvania
Catawba
Chestnut Hill
Colorado Mesa
Colorado School of Mines
Colorado State University Pueblo
Columbus State
Eckerd
Florida Southern
Georgia Southwestern
Glenville State
Grand Valley State
Indiana (Pennsylvania)
Kutztown
Lander
Le Moyne
Lee
Lubbock Christian
Minnesota State Mankato
Missouri Southern State
Missouri Western
Missouri-St. Louis
Nebraska-Kearney
Northwest Nazarene
Pace
Savannah State
Shepherd
Southern Indiana
Southern New Hampshire
St. Cloud State
Texas A&M-Commerce
Texas Woman’s University
Thomas Jefferson University
Valdosta State
Walsh
Wayne State (Michigan)
Western Washington
Wingate

