Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 7, 2022 WATCH: Dre'una Edwards' late three-pointer lifts Kentucky over No. 1 South Carolina for SEC title Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and Dre'Una Edwards are SEC champs Dre'una Edwards was Kentucky's best player throughout Sunday afternoon's championship game against No. 1 South Carolina. That showed the most in the matchup's final seconds. Down one point, the Wildcats looked for an open shot on the South Carolina hoop. Senior Jazmine Massengill dished the ball back to Edwards at the top of the three-point line. With six seconds left on the clock, Edwards let it fly. The ball graced the back rim and went straight through, giving Kentucky the 64-62 lead with 4.2 seconds to play. KENTUCKY HITS THE LATE THREE TO BEAT SOUTH CAROLINA AND WIN THE WOMEN'S SEC CHAMPIONSHIP 😱@KentuckyWBB pic.twitter.com/pOI2k7bsGe— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 6, 2022 South Carolina didn't have any timeouts left and its sped-up run down to the other end amounted to an unsuccessful half-court heave, giving Kentucky the 64-62 win and its first SEC tournament title since 1982. Edwards led the way for the Wildcats. Her final three points were the most important, but her other 24 put Kentucky in a position to win. Another key cog was senior Rhyne Howard. She registered 18 points. The win caps off an incredible late-season run for Kentucky, as Sunday's victory marked 10-straight. Another important development from the win: it punches Kentucky's ticket to the big dance.