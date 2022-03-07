2022 NCAA women's basketball selection show: Date, tournament schedule

UConn's Azzi Fudd is enjoying the journey to her first March Madness

The 2022 NCAA DI Women's Basketball Championship bracket will be revealed during the Selection Show at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13, on ESPN.

The 2022 championship will be the first to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at four of the top-16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at the top-16 seeds.

Regional games will be played March 25-28, with Greensboro, North Carolina (Greensboro Coliseum) and Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) hosting regional semifinal and final games on March 25 and 27, while Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena) and Wichita, Kansas (INTRUST Bank Arena) will host March 26 and 28.

The 2022 Women's Final Four will be played April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here's the complete schedule for the tournament:

Four opening round games will be played on Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17.

First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds.

Regionals are March 25-28

The Final Four is April 1 and the national championship game is April 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

2022 NCAA DI WOMEN'S BASKETBALL Championship SCHEDULE Round City Venue Dates Host Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Sunday, March 13 (8 p.m. ET) N/A First Four Top 16 seeds TBD Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 Top 16 First Top 16 seeds TBD March 18-19 Top 16 Second Top 16 seeds TBD March 20-21 Top 16 Regional Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 26 & 28 UConn / Fairfield Regional Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 & 27 ACC Regional Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 & 27 Idaho Regional Wichita, Kan. INTRUST Bank Arena March 26 & 28 Wichita State Final Four Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 Championship game Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 3

Here is more on the selection process.

How are the teams selected for the bracket?

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament requires 68 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Those seeds can be earned through automatic or at-large bids.

Traditionally, 32 teams can earn an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament. In 2021, 31 teams earned automatic bids. Each automatic qualifier gets in by winning its conference tournament, regardless of their regular-season performance.

The remaining teams can be selected at an at-large bid to play in the tournament. These are teams that did not win their conference tournament, but earned a championship invite. The invitations are announced on Selection Monday.

How does the committee decide which teams get an at-large bid?

Several stats, rankings and other factors are taken into consideration by the Selection Committee, but there is no set formula that determines whether a team receives an at-large bid or not.

What is the selection committee?

The 12-member Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Committee is made up of athletic directors and conference commissioners. They are responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field for the NCAA tournament.

What happens once the teams are selected?

Previously, in a normal season, the final 64 teams are split into one of four regions (East, South, Midwest and West). That puts 16 teams in each region that will be ranked 1 through 16.

The No. 1 seed will go up against the No. 16 seed. Next, the No. 2 seed will go against the No. 15 seed, which is the next highest versus the next lowest seed, and so on. Usually, this means that the top teams have the easiest opening matchup in the bracket.

How can you watch the NCAA women's basketball tournament:

NCAA women's basketball tournament games can be found on ESPN networks.

