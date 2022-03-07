Five finalists announced for 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award

Springfield, Mass. (March. 7, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the five finalists for the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award. Named after the Class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman, the annual award now in its 23rd year recognizes the top point guards in NCAA Division I college women’s basketball.

The five finalists for the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award are Veronica Burton (Northwestern), Khayla Pointer (LSU), Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Olivia Miles (Notre Dame) and Destanni Henderson (South Carolina).

“Once again, we face a very difficult decision as the final list of candidates for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award features a very talented group of players,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Ms. Lieberman has proved to be a talented player, coach, scout and trailblazer for the game of basketball and we’re grateful to have her perspective as we evaluate this year’s finalists.”

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in November, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in February and now just five finalists. This month, the finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, March 11 on hoophallawards.com.

“For more than 20 years I’ve had the privilege of presenting an award bearing my name to the best point guards in the collegiate game,” said Nancy Lieberman, Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 1996. “The list of student athletes who have been honored is truly remarkable and the young women who have been named as finalists should be so proud.”

The winner of the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five. Additional information about the award presentation, including date and time, will be released in the coming weeks.

Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Kelsey Plum, Washington (2017), Moriah Jefferson, Connecticut (2015-16), Odyssey Sims, Baylor (2014), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga (2011), Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State (2010), Renee Montgomery, Connecticut (2009), Kristi Toliver, Maryland (2008), Lindsey Harding , Duke (2007), Ivory Latta , North Carolina (2006), Temeka Johnson, LSU (2005), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04), and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

For more information on the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LiebermanAward on Twitter and Instagram.