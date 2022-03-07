Top 5 single-game performances from the women's basketball regular season

2022 NCAA tournament women's bracket predictions on the first day of March

The 2021-22 women’s basketball regular season provided countless memorable moments. With the women’s basketball tournament right around the corner, we want to look back at the best single-game performances from the regular season.

1. K State's Ayoka Lee sets single-game points record

Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA single-game points record when she scored 61 in a 94-65 win over Oklahoma on Jan. 23. The prior record holder, Long Beach State’s Cindy Brown, scored 60 back in 1987.

Lee’s performance also broke Britney Griner’s record for most points in a Big 12 game (50 points, 2013). In the win, Lee went 23-30 from field goal range and 15-17 from the free-throw line.

WOW!



2. Iowa's Caitlin Clark joins a league of her own

Another historic performance from the month of January came from Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. She put up 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a 105-49 win at Minnesota.

Clark became the first player, man or woman, in DI college basketball to put up consecutive 30-point triple-doubles. She went 14-21 from field goal range, 4-6 front three and 3-4 from the free-throw line. She currently leads the nation in points per game with 27.4.

3. Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey pops off for 52

The second most points in a single game from the 2021-22 regular season came from Delaware's Jasmine Dickey, who put up 52 points and 18 rebounds. This was a career-high for Dickey in points and tied her personal best for rebounds.

Dickey’s performance led the Blue Hens to a 103-79 win over College of Charleston. She shot 18-33 from the field, 3-5 from three and 13-14 from the line. Dickey is currently third in the nation for points per game at 25.

4. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston records a perfect double-double

Aliyah Boston has been on fire all season, and this game against North Carolina A&T kicked off her now-24 game double-double streak. This one was arguably her best with 29 points, 14 rebounds while not missing a single shot.

Boston went 13-13 from the field, 1-1 from three and 2-2 from the free-throw line in just 21 of the 40 minutes in South Carolina’s 79-42 win. Prior to the start of the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament, she averaged 16.8 points per game and 12 rebounds.

5. Fordham's Kendell Heremaia sinks 11 threes

The most three-pointers in a single game this season came from Fordham’s Kendall Heremaia. She nailed 11 of 19 shots on the night, beating out her previous career-high of eight from November of 2021.

She totaled a career-high 35 points on the night along with 11 rebounds. Heremaia fell a few short of the NCAA record of 14 by Baylor’s Juicy Lindrum in 2019.