Bracketology: 2022 NCAA women's tournament bracket predictions, less than a week from Selection Sunday

We are less that a week away from women's college basketball teams finding out their March Madness fates, as they hope to cut down the net after the national championship.

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee will release the tournament bracket on Sunday, March 13. Before the committee releases its final bracket, here's my sixth prediction of the season on what the bracket might look like.

Autumn Johnson's sixth 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket prediction SEED GREENSBORO Spokane Bridgeport Wichita 1 South Carolina Stanford NC State Louisville 16 Fairleigh Dickinson / Howard Jackson State Houston Baptist / Longwood Maine 8 FGCU Kansas Utah Florida 9 Miami Princeton Kansas State South Florida 5 Kentucky Ohio State Oklahoma BYU 12 IUPUI Washington State South Dakota St. Southern Illinois 4 Arizona Virginia Tech Tennessee Maryland 13 Toledo Drexel Stephen F. Austin Belmont 6 Oregon North Carolina Nebraska Notre Dame 11 Boston College/ Northwestern UMass Missouri State / Florida State South Dakota 3 Indiana Iowa Michigan Iowa State 14 UNLV Charlotte UT Arlington Idaho State 7 Ole Miss Georgia Tech UCF Georgia 10 Gonzaga Creighton Arkansas Colorado 2 Texas LSU UConn Baylor 15 Fairfield Mercer Holy Cross Hawaii

No. 1 seeds remain solid despite upsets

Conference tournaments are underway, causing some major madness already around the NCAA. We saw Kentucky storm through the SEC tournament by knocking off Mississippi State, LSU, Tennessee and the SEC favorite, South Carolina, which, yes, is still the No. 1 team in the nation and one that's projected to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

Despite the upset, I still think South Carolina is the top seed. The Gamecocks have an impressive 11-0 record against ranked foes, including wins over Stanford and NC State, which are eyeing the throne. A 10-game winning streak and the iconic win over South Carolina saved Kentucky's NCAA tournament hopes with an automatic bid to the tournament.

Louisville also suffered its fourth loss of the season. Baylor has been waiting on the Cards to have a few more slip-ups to sneak into the No. 1 seed line. I kept Louisville as a No. 1 seed, but the loss to Miami makes the Cardinals vulnerable, near the bottom of the No. 1 seed line. The Bears are on a 10-game winning streak and still have an opportunity to pick up some more quality wins in the Big 12 tournament with a current NET ranking of No. 7.

Last four in

Boston College vs. Northwestern Missouri State vs. Florida State

First four out

Villanova Dayton Rhode Island Missouri

The automatic qualifiers

Here are the 32 automatic qualifier I think will lock in spots by winning their respective conference tournaments.