👀 DI wrestling bracket

Men's hoops conference tourney action

🏀 Women's scores

DII swim & dive | Day 1 results

DIII women's ice hockey | First round results

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get ready
Watch the selection show
basketball-women-d1 flag

Autumn Johnson | March 8, 2022

Bracketology: 2022 NCAA women's tournament bracket predictions, less than a week from Selection Sunday

Women's bracket predictions, 5 days to Selection Sunday

We are less that a week away from women's college basketball teams finding out their March Madness fates, as they hope to cut down the net after the national championship.

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee will release the tournament bracket on Sunday, March 13. Before the committee releases its final bracket, here's my sixth prediction of the season on what the bracket might look like. 

Autumn Johnson's sixth 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket prediction
SEED GREENSBORO Spokane Bridgeport Wichita
1 South Carolina Stanford  NC State  Louisville 
16 Fairleigh Dickinson / Howard Jackson State Houston Baptist / Longwood  Maine 
         
8 FGCU  Kansas  Utah  Florida 
9 Miami  Princeton  Kansas State South Florida
         
5 Kentucky  Ohio State Oklahoma  BYU 
12 IUPUI  Washington State South Dakota St. Southern Illinois
         
4 Arizona Virginia Tech Tennessee Maryland 
13 Toledo Drexel Stephen F. Austin  Belmont
         
6 Oregon North Carolina  Nebraska Notre Dame 
11 Boston College/ Northwestern UMass Missouri State / Florida State  South Dakota
         
3 Indiana Iowa  Michigan  Iowa State
14 UNLV  Charlotte  UT Arlington  Idaho State 
         
7 Ole Miss Georgia Tech  UCF  Georgia 
10 Gonzaga Creighton  Arkansas  Colorado 
         
2 Texas LSU  UConn Baylor 
15 Fairfield Mercer  Holy Cross  Hawaii 

No. 1 seeds remain solid despite upsets 

Conference tournaments are underway, causing some major madness already around the NCAA. We saw Kentucky storm through the SEC tournament by knocking off Mississippi State, LSU, Tennessee and the SEC favorite, South Carolina, which, yes, is still the No. 1 team in the nation and one that's projected to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. 

Despite the upset, I still think South Carolina is the top seed. The Gamecocks have an impressive 11-0 record against ranked foes, including wins over Stanford and NC State, which are eyeing the throne. A 10-game winning streak and the iconic win over South Carolina saved Kentucky's NCAA tournament hopes with an automatic bid to the tournament. 

Louisville also suffered its fourth loss of the season. Baylor has been waiting on the Cards to have a few more slip-ups to sneak into the No. 1 seed line. I kept Louisville as a No. 1 seed, but the loss to Miami makes the Cardinals vulnerable, near the bottom of the No. 1 seed line. The Bears are on a 10-game winning streak and still have an opportunity to pick up some more quality wins in the Big 12 tournament with a current NET ranking of No. 7. 

Last four in 

  1. Boston College vs. Northwestern 
  2. Missouri State vs. Florida State 

First four out 

  1. Villanova 
  2. Dayton 
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Missouri 

The automatic qualifiers

Here are the 32 automatic qualifier I think will lock in spots by winning their respective conference tournaments. 

Conference Automatic qualifier
America East Maine
American Athletic UCF
Atlantic 10 UMass
ACC NC State
ASUN Florida Gulf Coast
Big 12 Baylor
Big East UConn
Big Sky Idaho State
Big South Campbell
Big Ten Iowa
Big West Hawaii
Colonial Athletic Association Drexel
Conference USA Charlotte
Horizon  IUPUI
Ivy Princeton
MAAC Fairfield
MAC Toledo
MEAC Howard
Missouri Valley Southern Illinois
Mountain West UNLV
Northeast Fairleigh Dickinson
Ohio Valley Belmont 
Pac-12 Stanford
Patriot Holy Cross
SEC Kentucky
Southern Mercer 
Southland Houston Baptist
SWAC Jackson State
Summit League South Dakota 
Sun Belt  UT Arlington
West Coast  BYU
Western Athletic Conference Stephen F. Austin

7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion

These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now.
READ MORE

Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas lead Power 36 after a wild week scrambles latest rankings

Seven of the AP top 10 teams lost on Saturday in a historic day of upsets.
READ MORE

Men's college basketball scores: Tyson Walker's three sinks Purdue, Arkansas wins duel with Kentucky

Saturday started with a bang with Michigan State's game-winning 3-pointer.
READ MORE

March Madness

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners