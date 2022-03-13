🏀 MARCH MADNESS

Men's bracket

PLAY

Men's Bracket Challenge

Starting Lineup Challenge

Women's bracket

PLAY

Women's Bracket Challenge

Brackets lock in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Create your bracket
Check your bracket
basketball-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 14, 2022

2022 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament complete schedule, dates, TV times

The 2022 women's NCAA tournament bracket, predicted line by line

Here is the complete 2022 March Madness schedule for the NCAA women's basketball tournament, which begins with Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 13.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN networks.

  • First Four games will be played Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 at top-16 seeds.
  • First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds.
  • Regionals are Friday, March 25, through Monday, March 28, in Connecticut, North Carolina, Washington and Kansas. The Sweet 16 will be played March 25-26, followed by the Elite Eight from March 27-28.
  • The Women's Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1 on ESPN, and the national championship game is at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3 on ESPN at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO VIEW A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THE 2022 BRACKET

Here is the women's 2022 March Madness schedule, with venues, dates and hosts.

GAMES TIME TV CITY
First Four — Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Incarnate Word vs. No. 16 Howard 7 p.m. ESPNU Columbia, South Carolina
No. 11 Dayton vs. No. 11 DePaul 9 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa
First Four — Thursday, March 17
No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 7 p.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 11 Missouri State vs. No. 11 Florida State 9 p.m. ESPN2 Baton Rouge, Louisiana
First Round — Friday, March 18
No. 8 Miami (FL) vs. No. 9 South Florida 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Columbia, South Carolina
No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas
No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton 1:30 p.m. ESPNN Iowa City, Iowa
No. 1 South Carolina vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN Columbia, South Carolina
No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 2:30 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Louisville, Kentucky
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawai'i 4 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State 4 p.m. ESPN Iowa City, Iowa
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware 5 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas 5:30 p.m. ESPNN Austin, Texas
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany 6 p.m. ESPN2 Louisville, Kentucky
No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Stanford, California
No. 6 Georgia vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Ames, Iowa
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield 8 p.m. ESPN2 Austin, Texas
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State 10 p.m. ESPN2 Stanford, California
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington 10 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa
First Round — Saturday, March 19
No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer 1 p.m. ABC Storrs, Connecticut
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova 1 p.m. ESPNN Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Bloomington, Indiana
No. 1 NC State vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 6 Ohio State vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo 3 p.m. ABC Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Storrs, Connecticut
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton 4 p.m. ESPN Bloomington, Indiana
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State 5 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Tucson, Arizona`
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Norman, Oklahoma
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV 10 p.m. ESPN2 Tucson, Arizona
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI 10 p.m. ESPNU Norman, Oklahoma
women's 2022 March madness SCHEDULE
Round City Venue Dates Host
Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Sunday March 13 N/A
First Four TBD TBD March 16-17 N/A
First TBD TBD March 18-19 TBD
Second TBD TBD March 20-21 TBD
Sweet 16/Elite Eight Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 25 - 28 UConn / Fairfield
Sweet 16/Elite Eight Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 - 28 ACC
Sweet 16/Elite Eight Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 - 28 Idaho
Sweet 16/Elite Eight Wichita, Kan. Intrust Bank Arena March 25 - 28 Wichita State
Final Four Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 and 3 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site. 

Stanford is the defending champion. The Cardinal won its first women's national championship since 1992, taking home the 2021 crown. Stanford defeated No. 3 Arizona, 54-53.

Here are future sites for the championship:

March Madness: Future sites

YEAR SITE VENUE DATES
2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2
2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7
2025 Tampa Bay Amalie Arena April 4 and 6
2026  Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena April 3 and 5

Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship:

NCAA DI women's basketball: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanderVeer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas
2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

March Madness predictions: Autumn Johnson makes her 2022 DI women's basketball bracket picks

Check out all of Autumn Johnson's predictions for the 2022 DI women's basketball tournament.
READ MORE

The key NCAA bracket tips you should know about when making your women's and men's picks

We looked at how every seed has performed in the history of March Madness since the men's and women's fields expanded to 64 teams and found some pretty significant differences that can help you in your bracket competition.
READ MORE

March Madness Live: What's new on Apple, Amazon, Android, Xbox

Here is some of what's new in March Madness Live, including the new "Boss Button" for fans watching on the web. The total experience is on many platforms, including iOs, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, web, Chromecast and Xbox.
READ MORE

March Madness

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners