Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 14, 2022 Watch: The DI women's basketball bracket revealed region-by-region The 2022 women's NCAA tournament bracket, predicted line by line Share The DI women's basketball bracket was revealed Sunday night. The four No. 1 seeds are South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and NC State. All four teams carry the best odds of winning out in their respective regions. What's also true: All four will encounter difficulties in doing so, and that comes from the many other good teams in each region. Here's how the bracket got revealed in each region. Greensboro region Women's 2022 NCAA tournament bracket | Greensboro region reveal The favorite in the Greensboro region is obviously No. 1 South Carolina. But Caitlin Clark leading a No. 2 Iowa team presents a formidable potential threat in the Elite Eight. Another great potential matchup is No. 2 Iowa taking on No. 3 Iowa State in what would be another chapter in that terrific in-state rivalry. Bridgeport region Women's 2022 NCAA tournament bracket | Bridgeport region reveal The Bridgeport region is extremely interesting with No. 1 NC State and No. 2 UConn up at the top. The Wolfpack's great play this season clashing with the historical success of the Huskies would make for a great potential clash in the Elite Eight. The No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup between Washington State and Kansas State is especially good. Spokane region Women's 2022 NCAA tournament bracket | Spokane region reveal The favorite in the Spokane region is No. 1 Stanford — the defending national champion. The teams in that region with the best chances at preventing a Stanford repeat are No. 2 Texas, No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Maryland. The Terrapins and No. 5 Virginia Tech could also provide an exciting second-round matchup if both win their first game. Wichita region Women's 2022 NCAA tournament bracket | Wichita region reveal While No. 1 Louisville is the favorite in this region, No. 2 Baylor would be an extremely difficult potential opponent in the Elite Eight. No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Tennessee both put up great seasons, making the Wolverines and Lady Vols legitimate threats to Louisville and Baylor. 2022 March Madness BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play the 2022 Women's Bracket Challenge Game KEEP UP WITH THE MADNESS: Live coverage | Tournament schedule | Full bracket BRACKET TRACKER: Tracking this year's perfect brackets STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear March Madness predictions: Autumn Johnson makes her 2022 DI women's basketball bracket picks Check out all of Autumn Johnson's predictions for the 2022 DI women's basketball tournament. READ MORE The key NCAA bracket tips you should know about when making your women's and men's picks We looked at how every seed has performed in the history of March Madness since the men's and women's fields expanded to 64 teams and found some pretty significant differences that can help you in your bracket competition. READ MORE March Madness Live: What's new on Apple, Amazon, Android, Xbox Here is some of what's new in March Madness Live, including the new "Boss Button" for fans watching on the web. The total experience is on many platforms, including iOs, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, web, Chromecast and Xbox. READ MORE