Watch: The DI women's basketball bracket revealed region-by-region

The DI women's basketball bracket was revealed Sunday night. The four No. 1 seeds are South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and NC State.

All four teams carry the best odds of winning out in their respective regions. What's also true: All four will encounter difficulties in doing so, and that comes from the many other good teams in each region.

Here's how the bracket got revealed in each region.

Greensboro region

Women's 2022 NCAA tournament bracket | Greensboro region reveal

The favorite in the Greensboro region is obviously No. 1 South Carolina. But Caitlin Clark leading a No. 2 Iowa team presents a formidable potential threat in the Elite Eight. Another great potential matchup is No. 2 Iowa taking on No. 3 Iowa State in what would be another chapter in that terrific in-state rivalry.

Bridgeport region

Women's 2022 NCAA tournament bracket | Bridgeport region reveal

The Bridgeport region is extremely interesting with No. 1 NC State and No. 2 UConn up at the top. The Wolfpack's great play this season clashing with the historical success of the Huskies would make for a great potential clash in the Elite Eight. The No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup between Washington State and Kansas State is especially good.

Spokane region

Women's 2022 NCAA tournament bracket | Spokane region reveal

The favorite in the Spokane region is No. 1 Stanford — the defending national champion. The teams in that region with the best chances at preventing a Stanford repeat are No. 2 Texas, No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Maryland. The Terrapins and No. 5 Virginia Tech could also provide an exciting second-round matchup if both win their first game.

Wichita region

Women's 2022 NCAA tournament bracket | Wichita region reveal

While No. 1 Louisville is the favorite in this region, No. 2 Baylor would be an extremely difficult potential opponent in the Elite Eight. No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Tennessee both put up great seasons, making the Wolverines and Lady Vols legitimate threats to Louisville and Baylor.