March Madness predictions: Autumn Johnson makes her 2022 DI women's basketball bracket picks

With the bracket for the 2022 DI women's basketball tournament released Sunday, women's basketball expert Autumn Johnson made her predictions for the 2022 tournament.

Her full breakdown can be viewed in the video above. Below are some of the highlights from Autumn's bracket:

Greensboro region

First round: No. 13 UNLV over No. 4 Arizona Reasoning: “I like UNLV considering the fact they are one of the top-20 offenses in the nation. Arizona has some injuries as of late.”

First round: No. 11 DePaul over No. 6 Georgia Reasoning: “DePaul has one of the No. 1 offenses in the nation and Georgia has had a rollercoaster ride of upsets. So, DePaul could get the best of this matchup.”

Elite Eight: No. 1 South Carolina over No. 2 Iowa

Spokane region

First Round: No. 12 FGCU over No. 5 Virginia Tech Reasoning: “Virginia Tech has Elizabeth Kitley, but they’ve been plagued with injuries as of late. This is one of the top offenses in the nation with FGCU, so I have them advancing.”

Elite Eight: No. 1 Stanford over No. 2 Texas

Bridgeport region

Sweet Sixteen: No. 3 Indiana over No. 2 UConn Reasoning: “I feel like UConn is not healthy as of late with Paige Bueckers still trying to get acclimated to the system. So, I have the veteran squad in Indiana advancing to the Elite Eight.”

Elite Eight: No. 1 NC State over No. 3 Indiana Reasoning: “This will set us up for a rematch of the Sweet Sixteen we saw last year. Indiana got the best of this matchup with the upset that sent NC State home early, but I don’t see that happening this year.”



Wichita region

Second Round: No. 2 Baylor over No. 3 Michigan Reasoning: “Last year, Baylor got the best of that matchup in overtime. Earlier this year, Michigan got the best of that matchup, but this time I have Baylor advancing.”

Elite Eight: No. 2 Baylor over No. 1 Louisville

Championship

No. 1 South Carolina over No. 1 Stanford Reasoning: “They (South Carolina) are 11-0 against ranked opponents. They are equipped with the same Final Four squad they had last year, added more depth and this squad is deep and talented.”



2022 March Madness schedule