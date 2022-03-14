Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | March 14, 2022 March Madness predictions: Autumn Johnson makes her 2022 DI women's basketball bracket picks The 2022 women's NCAA tournament bracket, predicted line by line Share With the bracket for the 2022 DI women's basketball tournament released Sunday, women's basketball expert Autumn Johnson made her predictions for the 2022 tournament. Her full breakdown can be viewed in the video above. Below are some of the highlights from Autumn's bracket: Greensboro region First round: No. 13 UNLV over No. 4 Arizona Reasoning: “I like UNLV considering the fact they are one of the top-20 offenses in the nation. Arizona has some injuries as of late.” First round: No. 11 DePaul over No. 6 Georgia Reasoning: “DePaul has one of the No. 1 offenses in the nation and Georgia has had a rollercoaster ride of upsets. So, DePaul could get the best of this matchup.” Elite Eight: No. 1 South Carolina over No. 2 Iowa BRACKET: Check out the entire 2022 DI women's basketball bracket Spokane region First Round: No. 12 FGCU over No. 5 Virginia Tech Reasoning: “Virginia Tech has Elizabeth Kitley, but they’ve been plagued with injuries as of late. This is one of the top offenses in the nation with FGCU, so I have them advancing.” Elite Eight: No. 1 Stanford over No. 2 Texas Bridgeport region Sweet Sixteen: No. 3 Indiana over No. 2 UConn Reasoning: “I feel like UConn is not healthy as of late with Paige Bueckers still trying to get acclimated to the system. So, I have the veteran squad in Indiana advancing to the Elite Eight.” Elite Eight: No. 1 NC State over No. 3 Indiana Reasoning: “This will set us up for a rematch of the Sweet Sixteen we saw last year. Indiana got the best of this matchup with the upset that sent NC State home early, but I don’t see that happening this year.” Wichita region Second Round: No. 2 Baylor over No. 3 Michigan Reasoning: “Last year, Baylor got the best of that matchup in overtime. Earlier this year, Michigan got the best of that matchup, but this time I have Baylor advancing.” Elite Eight: No. 2 Baylor over No. 1 Louisville PICKS: Make your picks for the 2022 tournament Championship No. 1 South Carolina over No. 1 Stanford Reasoning: “They (South Carolina) are 11-0 against ranked opponents. They are equipped with the same Final Four squad they had last year, added more depth and this squad is deep and talented.” 2022 March Madness schedule GAMES TIME TV CITY First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Incarnate Word vs. No. 16 Howard 7 p.m. ESPNU Columbia, South Carolina No. 11 Dayton vs. No. 11 DePaul 9 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa First Four — Thursday, March 17 No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 7 p.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina No. 11 Missouri State vs. No. 11 Florida State 9 p.m. ESPN2 Baton Rouge, Louisiana First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 8 Miami (FL) vs. No. 9 South Florida 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Columbia, South Carolina No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton 1:30 p.m. ESPNN Iowa City, Iowa No. 1 South Carolina vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN Columbia, South Carolina No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 2:30 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Louisville, Kentucky No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawai'i 4 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State 4 p.m. ESPN Iowa City, Iowa No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware 5 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas 5:30 p.m. ESPNN Austin, Texas No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany 6 p.m. ESPN2 Louisville, Kentucky No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Stanford, California No. 6 Georgia vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Ames, Iowa No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield 8 p.m. ESPN2 Austin, Texas No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State 10 p.m. ESPN2 Stanford, California No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington 10 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa First Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer 1 p.m. ABC Storrs, Connecticut No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova 1 p.m. ESPNN Ann Arbor, Michigan No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Bloomington, Indiana No. 1 NC State vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN Raleigh, North Carolina No. 6 Ohio State vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo 3 p.m. ABC Knoxville, Tennessee No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 Ann Arbor, Michigan No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Storrs, Connecticut No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton 4 p.m. ESPN Bloomington, Indiana No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State 5 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 Knoxville, Tennessee No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Tucson, Arizona` No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Norman, Oklahoma No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV 10 p.m. ESPN2 Tucson, Arizona No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI 10 p.m. ESPNU Norman, Oklahoma 2022 March Madness BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play the 2022 Women's Bracket Challenge Game KEEP UP WITH THE MADNESS: Live coverage | Tournament schedule | Full bracket BRACKET TRACKER: Tracking this year's perfect brackets STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear Celebrity March Madness picks for the 2022 NCAA tournaments Here are some notable NCAA tournament brackets for 2022, including Jimmy Fallon, President Barack Obama and Candace Parker. READ MORE 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Defensive Player of the Year finalists announced Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Cameron Brink of Stanford, Veronica Burton of Northwestern and Lorela Cubaj of Georgia Tech are the finalists for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Defensive Player of the Year. READ MORE 27 singular accomplishments to celebrate the NCAA women's tournament turning 40 There was no shortage of unusual feats and quirky numbers in the first 39 years of the women's NCAA tournament. Here's a sampling: READ MORE