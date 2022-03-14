🏀 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | March 14, 2022

March Madness predictions: Autumn Johnson makes her 2022 DI women's basketball bracket picks

The 2022 women's NCAA tournament bracket, predicted line by line

With the bracket for the 2022 DI women's basketball tournament released Sunday, women's basketball expert Autumn Johnson made her predictions for the 2022 tournament. 

Her full breakdown can be viewed in the video above. Below are some of the highlights from Autumn's bracket:

Greensboro region

  • First round: No. 13 UNLV over No. 4 Arizona
    • Reasoning: “I like UNLV considering the fact they are one of the top-20 offenses in the nation. Arizona has some injuries as of late.”
  • First round: No. 11 DePaul over No. 6 Georgia
    • Reasoning: “DePaul has one of the No. 1 offenses in the nation and Georgia has had a rollercoaster ride of upsets. So, DePaul could get the best of this matchup.”
  • Elite Eight: No. 1 South Carolina over No. 2 Iowa

BRACKET: Check out the entire 2022 DI women's basketball bracket

Spokane region

  • First Round: No. 12 FGCU over No. 5 Virginia Tech
    • Reasoning: “Virginia Tech has Elizabeth Kitley, but they’ve been plagued with injuries as of late. This is one of the top offenses in the nation with FGCU, so I have them advancing.”
  • Elite Eight: No. 1 Stanford over No. 2 Texas

Bridgeport region

  • Sweet Sixteen: No. 3 Indiana over No. 2 UConn
    • Reasoning: “I feel like UConn is not healthy as of late with Paige Bueckers still trying to get acclimated to the system. So, I have the veteran squad in Indiana advancing to the Elite Eight.”
  • Elite Eight: No. 1 NC State over No. 3 Indiana
    • Reasoning: “This will set us up for a rematch of the Sweet Sixteen we saw last year. Indiana got the best of this matchup with the upset that sent NC State home early, but I don’t see that happening this year.”

Wichita region 

  • Second Round: No. 2 Baylor over No. 3 Michigan
    • Reasoning: “Last year, Baylor got the best of that matchup in overtime. Earlier this year, Michigan got the best of that matchup, but this time I have Baylor advancing.”
  • Elite Eight: No. 2 Baylor over No. 1 Louisville

Championship

  • No. 1 South Carolina over No. 1 Stanford
    • Reasoning: “They (South Carolina) are 11-0 against ranked opponents. They are equipped with the same Final Four squad they had last year, added more depth and this squad is deep and talented.” 

2022 March Madness schedule

GAMES TIME TV CITY
First Four — Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Incarnate Word vs. No. 16 Howard 7 p.m. ESPNU Columbia, South Carolina
No. 11 Dayton vs. No. 11 DePaul 9 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa
First Four — Thursday, March 17
No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 7 p.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 11 Missouri State vs. No. 11 Florida State 9 p.m. ESPN2 Baton Rouge, Louisiana
First Round — Friday, March 18
No. 8 Miami (FL) vs. No. 9 South Florida 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Columbia, South Carolina
No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas
No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton 1:30 p.m. ESPNN Iowa City, Iowa
No. 1 South Carolina vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN Columbia, South Carolina
No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 2:30 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Louisville, Kentucky
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawai'i 4 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State 4 p.m. ESPN Iowa City, Iowa
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware 5 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas 5:30 p.m. ESPNN Austin, Texas
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany 6 p.m. ESPN2 Louisville, Kentucky
No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Stanford, California
No. 6 Georgia vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Ames, Iowa
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield 8 p.m. ESPN2 Austin, Texas
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State 10 p.m. ESPN2 Stanford, California
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington 10 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa
First Round — Saturday, March 19
No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer 1 p.m. ABC Storrs, Connecticut
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova 1 p.m. ESPNN Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Bloomington, Indiana
No. 1 NC State vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 6 Ohio State vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo 3 p.m. ABC Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Storrs, Connecticut
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton 4 p.m. ESPN Bloomington, Indiana
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State 5 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Tucson, Arizona`
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Norman, Oklahoma
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV 10 p.m. ESPN2 Tucson, Arizona
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI 10 p.m. ESPNU Norman, Oklahoma

