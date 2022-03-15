NCAA.com | March 15, 2022 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Defensive Player of the Year finalists announced 10 fun ways to fill out your women's NCAA bracket Share The four finalists for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Defensive Player of the Year have been announced. The finalists are listed below: PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR POSITION Aliyah Boston South Carolina Jr. F Cameron Brink Stanford So. F Veronica Burton Northwestern Sr. G Lorela Cubaj Georgia Tech Sr. F The SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC all get one representative amongst the finalists. The winner of this season's award will be announced at the Final Four. Here are the past winners of the award: YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL 2021 Natasha Mack Oklahoma State 2020 DiDi Richards Baylor 2019 Kristine Anigwe California 2018 Teaira McCowan Mississippi State 2022 March Madness BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play the 2022 Women's Bracket Challenge Game KEEP UP WITH THE MADNESS: Live coverage | Tournament schedule | Full bracket BRACKET TRACKER: Tracking this year's perfect brackets STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear Celebrity March Madness picks for the 2022 NCAA tournaments Here are some notable NCAA tournament brackets for 2022, including Jimmy Fallon, President Barack Obama and Candace Parker. READ MORE 27 singular accomplishments to celebrate the NCAA women's tournament turning 40 There was no shortage of unusual feats and quirky numbers in the first 39 years of the women's NCAA tournament. Here's a sampling: READ MORE The First Four of the NCAA tournament | The ultimate guide The First Four is the official start to March Madness. Here’s everything you need to know. READ MORE