2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Defensive Player of the Year finalists announced

The four finalists for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Defensive Player of the Year have been announced. The finalists are listed below:

PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR POSITION Aliyah Boston South Carolina Jr. F Cameron Brink Stanford So. F Veronica Burton Northwestern Sr. G Lorela Cubaj Georgia Tech Sr. F

The SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC all get one representative amongst the finalists. The winner of this season's award will be announced at the Final Four.

Here are the past winners of the award: