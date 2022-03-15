🏀 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NCAA.com | March 15, 2022

2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Defensive Player of the Year finalists announced

10 fun ways to fill out your women's NCAA bracket

The four finalists for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Defensive Player of the Year have been announced. The finalists are listed below: 

PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR POSITION
Aliyah Boston South Carolina Jr. F
Cameron Brink Stanford So. F
Veronica Burton Northwestern Sr.  G
Lorela Cubaj Georgia Tech Sr. F

The SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC all get one representative amongst the finalists. The winner of this season's award will be announced at the Final Four. 

Here are the past winners of the award: 

YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2021 Natasha Mack Oklahoma State
2020 DiDi Richards Baylor
2019 Kristine Anigwe California
2018 Teaira McCowan Mississippi State

