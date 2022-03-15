🏀 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NCAA | March 17, 2022

2022 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

The 2022 women's NCAA tournament bracket, predicted line by line

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2021-22 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.

The 2022 Women's Final Four is set for April 1 and 3, 2022 in Minneapolis. Games begin with the First Four on March 16-17.

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

GAMES TIME TV CITY
First Four — Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Howard 55, No. 16 Incarnate Word 53 7 p.m. ESPNU Columbia, South Carolina
No. 11 Dayton 88, No. 11 DePaul 57 9 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa
First Four — Thursday, March 17
No. 16 Longwood 74, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 70 7 p.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 11 Missouri State 61, No. 11 Florida State 50 9 p.m. ESPN2 Baton Rouge, Louisiana
First Round — Friday, March 18
No. 8 Miami (FL) vs. No. 9 South Florida 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Columbia, South Carolina
No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas
No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton 1:30 p.m. ESPNN Iowa City, Iowa
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard 2 p.m. ESPN Columbia, South Carolina
No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 2:30 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Louisville, Kentucky
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawai'i 4 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State 4 p.m. ESPN Iowa City, Iowa
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware 5 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas 5:30 p.m. ESPNN Austin, Texas
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany 6 p.m. ESPN2 Louisville, Kentucky
No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Stanford, California
No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Ames, Iowa
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield 8 p.m. ESPN2 Austin, Texas
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State 10 p.m. ESPN2 Stanford, California
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington 10 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa
First Round — Saturday, March 19
No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer 1 p.m. ABC Storrs, Connecticut
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova 1 p.m. ESPNN Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Bloomington, Indiana
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood 2 p.m. ESPN Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State 2:30 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo 3 p.m. ABC Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Storrs, Connecticut
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton 4 p.m. ESPN Bloomington, Indiana
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State 5 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Tucson, Arizona`
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Norman, Oklahoma
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV 10 p.m. ESPN2 Tucson, Arizona
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI 10 p.m. ESPNU Norman, Oklahoma
WOMEN'S 2022 MARCH MADNESS SCHEDULE
Round City Venue Dates Host
Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Sunday March 13 N/A
First Four TBD TBD March 16-17 N/A
First TBD TBD March 18-19 TBD
Second TBD TBD March 20-21 TBD
Regional Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 25 - 28 UConn / Fairfield
Regional Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 - 28 ACC
Regional Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 - 28 Idaho
Regional Wichita, Kan. Intrust Bank Arena March 25 - 28 Wichita State
National Semifinals Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis
Championship game Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 3 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis

How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected?

There are 68 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest were selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.

How much do seeds matter in the NCAA women's basketball tournament?

Since 1982, at least one No. 1 seed has reached the national semifinals each season. In 2021, three No. 1 seeds reached the national semifinals.

UConn has the most national titles, winning 11. Tennessee is second with eight and Baylor has three.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites

WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR      
Year Site Venue Dates
2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3
2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2
2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7
2025 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena April 4 and 6
2026 Phoenix Footprint Center April 3 and 5

Who are some NCAA women's basketball Cinderellas?

The biggest Cinderella is Harvard, which which was a No. 16 seed when it shocked No. 1 Stanford 71-67 in 1998. That's 20 years before the men's tournament had its first 16-over-1 stunner: UMBC against No. 1 Virginia.

However, no No. 15 or No. 14 seed has won a game. There have been six No. 13 seeds to beat a No. 4. Three 13 seeds have also advanced to the Sweet 16 (2007 Marist; 2005 Liberty; 1994 Texas A&M). Gonzaga, a No. 11 seed in 2011, is the lowest seed to reach an Elite Eight. No double-digit seed has made the Women's Final Four.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanDerveer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas
2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

