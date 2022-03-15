NCAA | March 17, 2022 2022 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF The 2022 women's NCAA tournament bracket, predicted line by line Share Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2021-22 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. The 2022 Women's Final Four is set for April 1 and 3, 2022 in Minneapolis. Games begin with the First Four on March 16-17. Click or tap here for a printable bracket. The 2022 NCAA women's tournament bracket 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule GAMES TIME TV CITY First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Howard 55, No. 16 Incarnate Word 53 7 p.m. ESPNU Columbia, South Carolina No. 11 Dayton 88, No. 11 DePaul 57 9 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa First Four — Thursday, March 17 No. 16 Longwood 74, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 70 7 p.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina No. 11 Missouri State 61, No. 11 Florida State 50 9 p.m. ESPN2 Baton Rouge, Louisiana First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 8 Miami (FL) vs. No. 9 South Florida 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Columbia, South Carolina No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton 1:30 p.m. ESPNN Iowa City, Iowa No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard 2 p.m. ESPN Columbia, South Carolina No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 2:30 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Louisville, Kentucky No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawai'i 4 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State 4 p.m. ESPN Iowa City, Iowa No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware 5 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas 5:30 p.m. ESPNN Austin, Texas No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany 6 p.m. ESPN2 Louisville, Kentucky No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Stanford, California No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Ames, Iowa No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield 8 p.m. ESPN2 Austin, Texas No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State 10 p.m. ESPN2 Stanford, California No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington 10 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa First Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer 1 p.m. ABC Storrs, Connecticut No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova 1 p.m. ESPNN Ann Arbor, Michigan No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Bloomington, Indiana No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood 2 p.m. ESPN Raleigh, North Carolina No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State 2:30 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo 3 p.m. ABC Knoxville, Tennessee No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 Ann Arbor, Michigan No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Storrs, Connecticut No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton 4 p.m. ESPN Bloomington, Indiana No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State 5 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 Knoxville, Tennessee No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Tucson, Arizona` No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Norman, Oklahoma No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV 10 p.m. ESPN2 Tucson, Arizona No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI 10 p.m. ESPNU Norman, Oklahoma WOMEN'S 2022 MARCH MADNESS SCHEDULE Round City Venue Dates Host Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Sunday March 13 N/A First Four TBD TBD March 16-17 N/A First TBD TBD March 18-19 TBD Second TBD TBD March 20-21 TBD Regional Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 25 - 28 UConn / Fairfield Regional Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 - 28 ACC Regional Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 - 28 Idaho Regional Wichita, Kan. Intrust Bank Arena March 25 - 28 Wichita State National Semifinals Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis Championship game Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 3 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected? There are 68 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest were selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee. How much do seeds matter in the NCAA women's basketball tournament? Since 1982, at least one No. 1 seed has reached the national semifinals each season. In 2021, three No. 1 seeds reached the national semifinals. UConn has the most national titles, winning 11. Tennessee is second with eight and Baylor has three. NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR Year Site Venue Dates 2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7 2025 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena April 4 and 6 2026 Phoenix Footprint Center April 3 and 5 Who are some NCAA women's basketball Cinderellas? The biggest Cinderella is Harvard, which which was a No. 16 seed when it shocked No. 1 Stanford 71-67 in 1998. That's 20 years before the men's tournament had its first 16-over-1 stunner: UMBC against No. 1 Virginia. However, no No. 15 or No. 14 seed has won a game. There have been six No. 13 seeds to beat a No. 4. Three 13 seeds have also advanced to the Sweet 16 (2007 Marist; 2005 Liberty; 1994 Texas A&M). Gonzaga, a No. 11 seed in 2011, is the lowest seed to reach an Elite Eight. No double-digit seed has made the Women's Final Four. NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanDerveer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas 2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va. Celebrity March Madness picks for the 2022 NCAA tournaments Here are some notable NCAA tournament brackets for 2022, including Jimmy Fallon, President Barack Obama and Candace Parker. READ MORE 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Defensive Player of the Year finalists announced Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Cameron Brink of Stanford, Veronica Burton of Northwestern and Lorela Cubaj of Georgia Tech are the finalists for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Defensive Player of the Year. READ MORE 27 singular accomplishments to celebrate the NCAA women's tournament turning 40 There was no shortage of unusual feats and quirky numbers in the first 39 years of the women's NCAA tournament. Here's a sampling: READ MORE