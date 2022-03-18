NCAA.com | March 19, 2022 2022 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament complete schedule, dates, TV times Stanford's Fran Belibi throws down first dunk in women's NCAA tournament since 2013 Share Here is the complete 2022 March Madness schedule for the NCAA women's basketball tournament. All games will be broadcast on ESPN networks. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds. Regionals are Friday, March 25, through Monday, March 28, in Connecticut, North Carolina, Washington and Kansas. The Sweet 16 will be played March 25-26, followed by the Elite Eight from March 27-28. The Women's Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1 on ESPN, and the national championship game is at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3 on ESPN at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. CLICK OR TAP HERE TO VIEW A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THE 2022 BRACKET Here is the women's 2022 March Madness schedule, with venues, dates and hosts. GAMES TIME TV CITY First Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 9 Kansas State 50, No. 8 Washington State 40 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina No. 2 UConn 83, No. 15 Mercer 38 1 p.m. ABC Storrs, Connecticut No. 11 Villanova 61, No. 6 BYU 57 1 p.m. ESPNN Ann Arbor, Michigan No. 3 Indiana 85, No. 14 Charlotte 51 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Bloomington, Indiana No. 1 NC State 96, No. 16 Longwood 68 2 p.m. ESPN Raleigh, North Carolina No. 6 Ohio State 63, No. 11 Missouri State 56 2:30 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana No. 4 Tennessee 80, No. 13 Buffalo 67 3 p.m. ABC Knoxville, Tennessee No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 14 American 39 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 Ann Arbor, Michigan No. 7 UCF 69, No. 10 Florida 52 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Storrs, Connecticut No. 11 Princeton 69, No. 6 Kentucky 62 4 p.m. ESPN Bloomington, Indiana No. 3 LSU 83, No. 14 Jackson State 77 5 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana No. 12 Belmont 73, No. 5 Oregon 70 (2OT) 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 Knoxville, Tennessee No. 5 North Carolina 79, No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 66 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Tucson, Arizona No. 5 Notre Dame 89, No. 12 UMass 78 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Norman, Oklahoma No. 4 Arizona 72, No. 13 UNLV 67 10 p.m. ESPN2 Tucson, Arizona No. 4 Oklahoma 78, No. 13 IUPUI 72 10 p.m. ESPNU Norman, Oklahoma Second Round — Sunday, March 20 No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton 1 p.m. ABC Iowa City, Iowa No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 3 p.m. ESPN College Park, Maryland No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami (Fla.) 3 p.m. ABC Columbia, South Carolina No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah 5 p.m. ESPN Austin, Texas No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota 6 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN Louisville, Kentucky No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia 8 p.m. ESPN2 Ames, Iowa No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas 9 p.m. ESPN Stanford, California Second Round — Monday, March 21 No. 1 NC State vs. No. 9 Kansas State 4 p.m. ESPN Raleigh, North Carolina No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova 6 p.m. ESPNU Ann Arbor, Michigan No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame 6 p.m. ESPN2 Norman, Oklahoma No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont 7 p.m. ESPN Knoxville, Tennessee No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton 8 p.m. ESPNU Bloomington, Indiana No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State 8 p.m. ESPN2 Baton Rouge, Louisiana No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCF 9 p.m. ESPN Storrs, Connecticut No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina 10 p.m. ESPN2 Tucson, Arizona RESULTS TIME NETWORK LOCATION First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Howard 55, No. 16 Incarnate Word 53 7 p.m. ESPNU Columbia, South Carolina No. 11 Dayton 88, No. 11 DePaul 57 9 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa First Four — Thursday, March 17 No. 16 Longwood 74, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 70 7 p.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina No. 11 Missouri State 61, No. 11 Florida State 50 9 p.m. ESPN2 Baton Rouge, Louisiana First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 8 Miami (FL) 78, No. 9 South Florida 66 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Columbia, South Carolina No. 10 South Dakota 75, No. 7 Ole Miss 61 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas No. 10 Creighton 84, No. 7 Colorado 74 1:30 p.m. ESPNN Iowa City, Iowa No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 16 Howard 21 2 p.m. ESPN Columbia, South Carolina No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84, No. 5 Virginia Tech 81 2:30 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland No. 9 Gonzaga 68, No. 8 Nebraska 55 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Louisville, Kentucky No. 2 Baylor 89, No. 15 Hawai'i 49 4 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas No. 2 Iowa 98, No. 15 Illinois State 58 4 p.m. ESPN Iowa City, Iowa No. 4 Maryland 102, No. 13 Delaware 71 5 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland No. 7 Utah 92, No. 10 Arkansas 69 5:30 p.m. ESPNN Austin, Texas No. 1 Louisville 83, No. 16 Albany 51 6 p.m. ESPN2 Louisville, Kentucky No. 8 Kansas 77, No. 9 Georgia Tech 58 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Stanford, California No. 6 Georgia 70, No. 11 Dayton 54 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Ames, Iowa No. 2 Texas 70, No. 15 Fairfield 52 8 p.m. ESPN2 Austin, Texas No. 1 Stanford 78, No. 16 Montana State 37 10 p.m. ESPN2 Stanford, California No. 3 Iowa State 78, No. 14 UT Arlington 71 10 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa women's 2022 March madness SCHEDULE Round City Venue Dates Host Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Sunday March 13 N/A First Four TBD TBD March 16-17 N/A First TBD TBD March 18-19 TBD Second TBD TBD March 20-21 TBD Sweet 16/Elite Eight Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 25 - 28 UConn / Fairfield Sweet 16/Elite Eight Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 - 28 ACC Sweet 16/Elite Eight Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 - 28 Idaho Sweet 16/Elite Eight Wichita, Kan. Intrust Bank Arena March 25 - 28 Wichita State Final Four Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 and 3 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Sports Minneapolis Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site. Stanford is the defending champion. The Cardinal won its first women's national championship since 1992, taking home the 2021 crown. Stanford defeated No. 3 Arizona, 54-53. Here are future sites for the championship: March Madness: Future sites YEAR SITE VENUE DATES 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7 2025 Tampa Bay Amalie Arena April 4 and 6 2026 Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena April 3 and 5 Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship: NCAA DI women's basketball: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanderVeer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas 2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va. 