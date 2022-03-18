WATCH: Stanford's Francesca Belibi blocks a shot at one end and dunks at the other

Stanford's Fran Belibi throws down first dunk in women's NCAA tournament since 2013

Midway through the second quarter of No. 1 Stanford taking on No. 16 Montana State in the first round of the DI women's college basketball tournament, Bobcats forward Taylor Janssen went up for a 3-pointer.

Stanford’s Fran Belibi blocks the jumper and takes it the other way herself for the dunk 💪



pic.twitter.com/0CfVAlQC40 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) March 19, 2022

There was one problem: Stanford's Francesca Belibi matched Janssen and blocked the shot.

Belibi took it the length of the court and threw down a dunk at the other end, extending Stanford's lead to 31-6.

Candace Parker of Tennessee was the first to record a dunk in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. On March 19, 2006, Parker took it the length of the court and threw a dunk down on Army.