Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 18, 2022 WATCH: Stanford's Francesca Belibi blocks a shot at one end and dunks at the other Stanford's Fran Belibi throws down first dunk in women's NCAA tournament since 2013 Share Midway through the second quarter of No. 1 Stanford taking on No. 16 Montana State in the first round of the DI women's college basketball tournament, Bobcats forward Taylor Janssen went up for a 3-pointer. Stanford’s Fran Belibi blocks the jumper and takes it the other way herself for the dunk 💪 pic.twitter.com/0CfVAlQC40— Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) March 19, 2022 There was one problem: Stanford's Francesca Belibi matched Janssen and blocked the shot. Belibi took it the length of the court and threw down a dunk at the other end, extending Stanford's lead to 31-6. Candace Parker of Tennessee was the first to record a dunk in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. On March 19, 2006, Parker took it the length of the court and threw a dunk down on Army. 2022 March Madness BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play the 2022 Women's Bracket Challenge Game KEEP UP WITH THE MADNESS: Live coverage | Tournament schedule | Full bracket BRACKET TRACKER: Tracking this year's perfect brackets STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear Hope wins the DIII women's basketball national championship Hope College is the 2022 NCAA DIII women's basketball national champion after knocking off Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 19. READ MORE Celebrity March Madness picks for the 2022 NCAA tournaments Here are some notable NCAA tournament brackets for 2022, including President Joe Biden, Jimmy Fallon and Candace Parker. READ MORE The 2022 DII Women's Elite Eight: Breaking down the quarterfinals field The final eight in the 2022 DII women's basketball season are heading to Birmingham, Alabama. Here's one thing to know about each title contender. READ MORE