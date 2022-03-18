🏀 WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

🔥 Second round is set after wild Saturday

Bracket

(12) Belmont stuns (5) Oregon

(11) Princeton upsets (6) Kentucky
basketball-women-d1 flag

Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 18, 2022

WATCH: Stanford's Francesca Belibi blocks a shot at one end and dunks at the other

Stanford's Fran Belibi throws down first dunk in women's NCAA tournament since 2013

Midway through the second quarter of No. 1 Stanford taking on No. 16 Montana State in the first round of the DI women's college basketball tournament, Bobcats forward Taylor Janssen went up for a 3-pointer. 

There was one problem: Stanford's Francesca Belibi matched Janssen and blocked the shot. 

Belibi took it the length of the court and threw down a dunk at the other end, extending Stanford's lead to 31-6. 

Candace Parker of Tennessee was the first to record a dunk in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. On March 19, 2006, Parker took it the length of the court and threw a dunk down on Army.

