🏀 COLLEGE HOOPS

📰 Indiana women's ball faces toughest challenge yet

Women's bracket

🔮 16 predictions for men's Sweet 16

Men's bracket
basketball-women-d1 flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 22, 2022

Creighton upsets Iowa to become fourth No. 10 seed to advance to Sweet 16

Watch the full final 1:30 of Creighton's upset over Iowa

Wow. What a way to begin an absolutely loaded slate of games on Sunday.

On a day in which six No. 1 or No. 2 seeds are in action in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the first of them to tip off, No. 2 seed Iowa, didn't survive its 40 minutes of madness. That's because No. 10 seed Creighton stunned the Hawkeyes and their nation-leading scorer, Caitlin Clark, 64-62, thanks to guard Lauren Jensen's incredible, go-ahead, catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the top of the key with roughly 13 seconds left in the game.

Jensen transferred from Iowa after last season and she's gone from a player who scored 23 total points last season to one whose season-high, single-game point total this season is 23.

The shot put the Bluejays ahead 63-62, Clark missed a layup on the other end, forcing the Hawkeyes to foul the Bluejays three times in succession. Creighton's Emma Ronsiek made the second of two free throw attempts to put Creighton ahead by the final margin, 64-62, and Iowa missed two more layup attempts in the closing seconds as the Bluejays stunned the Hawkeyes on their home court.

Creighton's Lauren Jensen on her clutch 3 that stunned No. 2 Iowa, her former team

Creighton is just the fourth No. 10 seed to ever reach the Sweet 16, joining Missouri (2001), Florida State (2007) and Oregon (2017). Since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1994, the first 108 teams to earn a No. 10 seed reached the second weekend roughly 2.8 percent of the time. One more win and the Bluejays will join the Ducks as the only No. 10 seeds to advance to the Elite Eight.

Jensen, the game's hero, finished with a team-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers, but none bigger than the last one. While Clark did have a few incredible moments, like this shot below, Creighton held her in check, allowing her just 15 points on a 4-for-19 shooting performance. Clark, who also had 11 assists and eight rebounds, finished two boards shy of a triple-double in a losing effort.

In a game in which Creighton didn't shoot the ball particularly well — just over 35 percent from the field, roughly 29 percent from 3-point range and 60 percent from the line — and turned the ball over 14 times, the Bluejays generally corralled the most explosive scorer in the country, while attacking the boards vigorously, grabbing 15 of their 43 missed shots, or almost 35 percent, while scooping up 82 percent of Iowa's missed shots.

Creighton will play either No. 3 seed Iowa State or No. 6 seed Georgia in the Sweet 16.

Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket.

GAMES TIME TV CITY
Second Round — Monday, March 21
No. 1 NC State 89, No. 9 Kansas State 57 4 p.m. ESPN Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 3 Michigan 64, No. 11 Villanova 49 6 p.m. ESPNU Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 5 Notre Dame 108, No. 4 Oklahoma 64 6 p.m. ESPN2 Norman, Oklahoma
No. 4 Tennessee 70, No. 12 Belmont 67 7 p.m. ESPN Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 3 Indiana 56, No. 11 Princeton 55 8 p.m. ESPNU Bloomington, Indiana
No. 6 Ohio State 79, No. 3 LSU 64 8 p.m. ESPN2 Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 2 UConn 52, No. 7 UCF 47 9 p.m. ESPN Storrs, Connecticut
No. 5 North Carolina 63, No. 4 Arizona 45 10 p.m. ESPN2 Tucson, Arizona
Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN Greensboro, North Carolina
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State 7 p.m. ESPN2 Spokane, Washington
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland 9:30 p.m. ESPN Spokane, Washington
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 Greensboro, North Carolina
Sweet 16 — Saturday, March 26
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. ESPN Bridgeport, Connecticut
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana 2 p.m. ESPN Bridgeport, Connecticut
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2 Wichita, Kansas
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 Wichita, Kansas
RESULTS TIME NETWORK LOCATION
First Four — Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Howard 55, No. 16 Incarnate Word 53 7 p.m. ESPNU Columbia, South Carolina
No. 11 Dayton 88, No. 11 DePaul 57 9 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa
First Four — Thursday, March 17
No. 16 Longwood 74, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 70 7 p.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 11 Missouri State 61, No. 11 Florida State 50 9 p.m. ESPN2 Baton Rouge, Louisiana
First Round — Friday, March 18
No. 8 Miami (FL) 78, No. 9 South Florida 66 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Columbia, South Carolina
No. 10 South Dakota 75, No. 7 Ole Miss 61 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas
No. 10 Creighton 84, No. 7 Colorado 74 1:30 p.m. ESPNN Iowa City, Iowa
No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 16 Howard 21 2 p.m. ESPN Columbia, South Carolina
No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84, No. 5 Virginia Tech 81 2:30 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland
No. 9 Gonzaga 68, No. 8 Nebraska 55 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Louisville, Kentucky
No. 2 Baylor 89, No. 15 Hawai'i 49 4 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas
No. 2 Iowa 98, No. 15 Illinois State 58 4 p.m. ESPN Iowa City, Iowa
No. 4 Maryland 102, No. 13 Delaware 71 5 p.m. ESPNU College Park, Maryland
No. 7 Utah 92, No. 10 Arkansas 69 5:30 p.m. ESPNN Austin, Texas
No. 1 Louisville 83, No. 16 Albany 51 6 p.m. ESPN2 Louisville, Kentucky
No. 8 Kansas 77, No. 9 Georgia Tech 58 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Stanford, California
No. 6 Georgia 70, No. 11 Dayton 54 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Ames, Iowa
No. 2 Texas 70, No. 15 Fairfield 52 8 p.m. ESPN2 Austin, Texas
No. 1 Stanford 78, No. 16 Montana State 37 10 p.m. ESPN2 Stanford, California
No. 3 Iowa State 78, No. 14 UT Arlington 71 10 p.m. ESPNU Ames, Iowa
First Round — Saturday, March 19
No. 9 Kansas State 50, No. 8 Washington State 40 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 2 UConn 83, No. 15 Mercer 38 1 p.m. ABC Storrs, Connecticut
No. 11 Villanova 61, No. 6 BYU 57 1 p.m. ESPNN Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 3 Indiana 85, No. 14 Charlotte 51 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Bloomington, Indiana
No. 1 NC State 96, No. 16 Longwood 68 2 p.m. ESPN Raleigh, North Carolina
No. 6 Ohio State 63, No. 11 Missouri State 56 2:30 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 4 Tennessee 80, No. 13 Buffalo 67 3 p.m. ABC Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 14 American 39 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 7 UCF 69, No. 10 Florida 52 3:30 p.m. ESPNN Storrs, Connecticut
No. 11 Princeton 69, No. 6 Kentucky 62 4 p.m. ESPN Bloomington, Indiana
No. 3 LSU 83, No. 14 Jackson State 77 5 p.m. ESPNU Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 12 Belmont 73, No. 5 Oregon 70 (2OT) 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 5 North Carolina 79, No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 66 7:30 p.m. ESPNN Tucson, Arizona
No. 5 Notre Dame 89, No. 12 UMass 78 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Norman, Oklahoma
No. 4 Arizona 72, No. 13 UNLV 67 10 p.m. ESPN2 Tucson, Arizona
No. 4 Oklahoma 78, No. 13 IUPUI 72 10 p.m. ESPNU Norman, Oklahoma
Second Round — Sunday, March 20
No. 10 Creighton 64, No. 2 Iowa 62 1 p.m. ABC Iowa City, Iowa
No. 4 Maryland 89, No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 65 3 p.m. ESPN College Park, Maryland
No. 1 South Carolina 49, No. 8 Miami (Fla.) 33 3 p.m. ABC Columbia, South Carolina
No. 2 Texas 78, No. 7 Utah 56 5 p.m. ESPN Austin, Texas
No. 10 South Dakota 61, No. 2 Baylor 47 6 p.m. ESPN2 Waco, Texas
No. 1 Louisville 68, No. 9 Gonzaga 59 7 p.m. ESPN Louisville, Kentucky
No. 3 Iowa State 67, No. 6 Georgia 44 8 p.m. ESPN2 Ames, Iowa
No. 1 Stanford 91, No. 8 Kansas 65 9 p.m. ESPN Stanford, California
Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN Greensboro, North Carolina
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State 7 p.m. ESPN2 Spokane, Washington
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 Greensboro, North Carolina
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland 9:30 p.m. ESPN Spokane, Washington
Sweet 16 — Saturday, March 26
No. 1 NC State vs. No 5 Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. ESPN Bridgeport, Connecticut
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana 2 p.m. ESPN Bridgeport, Connecticut
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2 Wichita, Kansas
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 Wichita, Kansas

The 10 most tantalizing early round men's basketball conference tournament matchups

March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranks his top 10 conference tournament first-round or quarterfinal matchups of champs week that will be played Thursday or Friday.
READ MORE

Creighton's Ryan Hawkins took a leap of faith and nailed the landing

Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays in scoring and rebounding, spent last year leading Northwest Missouri State to its third Division II national championship in five years, and, oh yeah, is working on his fourth college degree.
READ MORE

Women's college basketball: Texas Tech's Vivian Gray, Creighton's Emma Ronsiek lead Starting Five

Here are five of the best performances in women's college basketball through games played Monday, Feb. 21.
READ MORE

March Madness

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners