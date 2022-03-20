Women's college basketball: No. 10 South Dakota stuns No. 2 Baylor, second 10-over-2 upset on Sunday

Busted! How it fell apart for perfect brackets in the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament

Busted! How it fell apart for perfect brackets in the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament

For the second time today, a No. 10 seed has upset a No. 2. This is the first time at least two No. 2 seeds lost in the second round since 2016. This time, No. 10 South Dakota knocked off No. 2 Baylor 61-47 on the Bears' home court.

This loss for Baylor snaps its streak at 12 consecutive trips to the Sweet 16.

LIVE UPDATES: Click here for updates from the entire tournament

The Coyotes kept their foot on the gas from the jump, getting out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and taking a 34-23 lead into the half. Baylor finished the season 2-5 when trailing at the half. Through two tournament games for South Dakota, it has never trailed. Its largest lead in Sunday's matchup was 16.

Chloe Lamb hits a 3️⃣ to extend the Coyotes run to 11-0. #MarchMadness x @SDCoyotesWBB pic.twitter.com/W52oYVTEjb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 20, 2022

A big part of the Coyotes' upset was their 3-point shooting. They shot 8-16 from deep, while Baylor went 5 for 25. South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven made two of the eight 3s and led her team with 16 points on the day.

Prior to this year's tournament, the Coyotes were 0-3 in March Madness. They've now brought it close to .500 with a win over No. 7 Ole Miss in the first round and the win over Baylor in the second this year.