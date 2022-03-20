Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | March 20, 2022 Women's college basketball: No. 10 South Dakota stuns No. 2 Baylor, second 10-over-2 upset on Sunday Busted! How it fell apart for perfect brackets in the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament Share For the second time today, a No. 10 seed has upset a No. 2. This is the first time at least two No. 2 seeds lost in the second round since 2016. This time, No. 10 South Dakota knocked off No. 2 Baylor 61-47 on the Bears' home court. This loss for Baylor snaps its streak at 12 consecutive trips to the Sweet 16. LIVE UPDATES: Click here for updates from the entire tournament The Coyotes kept their foot on the gas from the jump, getting out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and taking a 34-23 lead into the half. Baylor finished the season 2-5 when trailing at the half. Through two tournament games for South Dakota, it has never trailed. Its largest lead in Sunday's matchup was 16. Chloe Lamb hits a 3️⃣ to extend the Coyotes run to 11-0. #MarchMadness x @SDCoyotesWBB pic.twitter.com/W52oYVTEjb— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 20, 2022 A big part of the Coyotes' upset was their 3-point shooting. They shot 8-16 from deep, while Baylor went 5 for 25. South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven made two of the eight 3s and led her team with 16 points on the day. Prior to this year's tournament, the Coyotes were 0-3 in March Madness. They've now brought it close to .500 with a win over No. 7 Ole Miss in the first round and the win over Baylor in the second this year. 2022 March Madness KEEP UP WITH THE MADNESS: Live coverage | Tournament schedule | Full bracket BRACKET TRACKER: Tracking this year's perfect brackets STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear 2022 Naismith men's and women's player of the year finalists announced The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the men's and women's finalists for the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year. READ MORE After an incredible night in Indiana, the Hoosiers face their toughest challenge yet Indiana women's basketball took down Princeton in stunning fashion Monday night. However, the Hoosiers have quite the test coming up: Going to Connecticut to play UConn. READ MORE 2022 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF Here is the official printable March Madness bracket for the 2022 NCAA DI women's basketball tournament. READ MORE