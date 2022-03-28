Instant classic: UConn advances to Final Four after historic 2OT

Paige Bueckers goes off in OT, scoring 27 to send UConn to the Final Four

Paige Bueckers goes off in OT, scoring 27 to send UConn to the Final Four

No. 2 UConn defeated No. 1 NC State 91-87 in a double overtime thriller, and the streak survives — barely. The Huskies advance to their 14th straight Final Four.

No game this far into the NCAA tournament had ever gone to double overtime. It saw 18 ties and 26 game changes, according to ESPN.

Huskies guard Paige Bueckers dominated in both overtimes scoring 15 points in extra time. She led all scores with 27 points and six rebounds.

UConn led for most of the game, but NC State refused to quit, taking its first lead since 2-0 to start the fourth-quarter and later forcing double overtime on a heavily-guarded corner three with less than a second left.

Emotional Geno Auriemma moments after securing 14th straight Final Four trip

Jakia Brown-Turner, who knocked down the three for the Pack, led NC State with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

UConn senior Christyn Williams got the Huskies going early offensively with nine first quarter points and ultimately sent the Wolfpack home, scoring the last four points, putting an exclamation point on the victory.

The Huskies move on to the Final Four in Minneapolis to play defending champion No. 1 Stanford.



Click or tap here to view the bracket.