Here's how many brackets correctly picked all of the women's Final Four teams

Early upsets wrecked perfect brackets, but favorites won out heading into the Final Four; and many Women’s Bracket Challenge game entries predicted just that.

A total of 5.53% percent of WBCG brackets correctly predicted all four teams: No. 1 Stanford, No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Louisville and No. 3 UConn. On the men’s side, only 0.088% picked the four correctly.

If No. 10 Creighton had upset South Carolina in the Elite Eight or if No. 10 South Dakota won its Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan, the percentages would have plummeted exponentially. 0.5 percent and 0.22 percent of brackets chose Cinderellas Creighton and South Dakota, respectively.



Here’s a full picture of how many brackets picked the Final Four accurately:

NUMBER OF CORRECT FINAL FOUR TEAMS % wBCG BRACKETS 4 5.53 3 24.72 2 18.54 1 12.16 0 39.05

Individually, a large percentage of brackets picked one or more correct team: