Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | March 29, 2022 Here's how many brackets correctly picked all of the women's Final Four teams NC State vs. UConn - Women’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight highlights Share Early upsets wrecked perfect brackets, but favorites won out heading into the Final Four; and many Women’s Bracket Challenge game entries predicted just that. A total of 5.53% percent of WBCG brackets correctly predicted all four teams: No. 1 Stanford, No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Louisville and No. 3 UConn. On the men’s side, only 0.088% picked the four correctly. DYNASTY: UConn's Final Four run stands the test of time If No. 10 Creighton had upset South Carolina in the Elite Eight or if No. 10 South Dakota won its Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan, the percentages would have plummeted exponentially. 0.5 percent and 0.22 percent of brackets chose Cinderellas Creighton and South Dakota, respectively. Here’s a full picture of how many brackets picked the Final Four accurately: NUMBER OF CORRECT FINAL FOUR TEAMS % wBCG BRACKETS 4 5.53 3 24.72 2 18.54 1 12.16 0 39.05 2022 MARCH MADNESS: Complete coverage of the 2022 women's tournament Individually, a large percentage of brackets picked one or more correct team: TEAM % PICKED TO MAKE FINAL FOUR Stanford 66.16 South Carolina 64.62 UConn 45.92 Louisville 43.59 2022 March Madness KEEP UP WITH THE MADNESS: Live coverage | Tournament schedule | Full bracket BRACKET TRACKER: Tracking this year's perfect brackets STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear UConn vs. South Carolina: Time, TV, updates for NCAA title game No. 2 UConn and No. 1 South Carolina will play for the 2022 national championship at 8 p.m. ET April 3 on ESPN. READ MORE 2022 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF Here is the official printable women's March Madness bracket for the 2022 NCAA DI women's basketball tournament. READ MORE March Madness: UConn moves on to championship game with 63-58 win over Stanford UConn will play for the program's 12th national championship on Sunday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. READ MORE