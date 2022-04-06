2023 NCAA women's basketball selection show: Date, schedule

The 2023 NCAA DI Women's Basketball March Madness bracket will be revealed during the Selection Show on Monday, March 13, on ESPN. The time is TBD.

The 2023 championship will have 68 teams in the field. The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 17, through Monday, March 20. The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 are March 24-27 in Greenville, S.C., and Seattle, Wash.

The 2023 Women's Final Four games are Friday, March 31, in Dallas, Texas. The national championship is Sunday, April 2.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history