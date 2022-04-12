The colleges (and conferences) with the most players taken in the 2022 WNBA draft

Thirty-six new players were drafted into the WNBA in 2022, including 34 from NCAA Division I programs. Kentucky's Rhyne Howard got the party started when she went No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Dream as the Wildcats' first-ever top pick in the league.

It was a historic night for many schools, including Jackson State. The Tigers' Ameshya Williams-Holliday was the first HBCU pick in 20 years when she went with the 25th pick to the Indiana Fever. Jazz Bond became North Florida's first-ever WNBA pick when she was drafted by the Dallas Wings in the third round.

DRAFT HISTORY: The 8 players who went No. 1 in the WNBA draft right after reaching the NCAA title games

Top conferences led the way with several selections. With seven picks each both the SEC and the ACC tied for the most of any conference.

Top Cats 😼 @UKAthletics



Rhyne Howard joins an exclusive group of Wildcats to be drafted No. 1 overall‼️ pic.twitter.com/uKwCgCAHHn — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 11, 2022

Here's a full breakdown of the conferences:

Rank Conference # of picks 1 ACC, SEC 7 each 2 Big Ten 4 3 Big 12 3 3 Pac-12 3 3 Big East 3 5 ASUN 2

While the SEC and ACC's picks were spread across 11 teams combined, the Big 12 and Big East had just one team — Baylor and UConn. While both schools had three total picks the Bears led all with the most first round draft picks.



Here's a look at the schools with multiple picks:

# OF PICKS SCHOOL ROUND(S) 3 Baylor 1st-round: 2, 2nd-round: 1 3 UConn 2nd-round: 3 2 Louisville 1st-round: 1, 2nd-round: 1 2 NC State 2nd-round: 2 2 LSU 2nd-round: 1, 3rd-round: 1

Here's the complete 2022 WNBA draft:

Pick Team Player School/Country Position 1 Atlanta Dream Rhyne Howard Kentucky G 2 Indiana Fever NaLyssa Smith Baylor F 3 Washington Mystics Shakira Austin Ole Miss C 4 Indiana Fever Emily Engstler Louisville F 5 New York Liberty Nyara Sabally Oregon F 6 Indiana Fever Lexie Hull Stanford G 7 Dallas Wings Veronica Burton Northwestern G 8 Las Vegas Aces Mya Hollingshed Colorado F 9 Los Angeles Sparks Rae Burrell Tennessee G/F 10 Indiana Fever Queen Egbo Baylor C 11 Las Vegas Aces Kierstan Bell Florida Gulf Coast G 12 Connecticut Sun Nia Clouden Michigan State G Second round 13 Las Vegas Aces Khayla Pointer LSU G 14 Washington Mystics Christyn Williams Connecticut G 15 Atlanta Dream Naz Hillmon Michigan F 16 Los Angeles Sparks Kianna Smith Louisville G 17 Seattle Storm Elissa Cunane NC State C 18* Seattle Storm Lorela Cubaj Georgia Tech F 19 Los Angeles Sparks Olivia Nelson-Ododa Connecticut F 20 Indiana Fever Destanni Henderson South Carolina G 21 Seattle Storm Evina Westbrook Connecticut G 22 Minnesota Lynx Kayla Jones NC State F 23 Las Vegas Aces Aisha Sheppard Virginia Tech G 24 Connecticut Sun Jordan Lewis Baylor G Third Round 25 Indiana Fever Ameshya Williams-Holliday Jackson State F 26 Phoenix Mercury Maya Dodson Notre Dame F 27 Los Angeles Sparks Amy Atwell Hawaii F 28 Minnesota Lynx Hannah Sjerven South Dakota C 29 New York Liberty Sika Koné Mali F 30 Dallas Wings Jasmine Dickey Delaware G/F 31 Dallas Wings Jazz Bond North Florida F 32 Phoenix Mercury Macee Williams IUPUI F 33 Seattle Storm Jade Melbourne Australia G 34 Indiana Fever Ali Patberg Indiana G 35 Las Vegas Aces Faustine Aifuwa LSU C 36 Connecticut Sun Kiara Smith Florida G

*Traded draft rights of Cubaj to New York for New York’s 2023 second-round pick.