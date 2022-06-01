Finalist cities announced for 2027-2031 NCAA Division I Women's Final Fours

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven cities have been selected by the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee as finalists to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four from 2027 through 2031. The cities still being considered include Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena); Dallas (American Airlines Center); Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse); Portland, Oregon (Moda Center); Sacramento, California (Golden 1 Center); San Antonio (Alamodome); and Tampa, Florida (Amalie Arena).

"We are grateful to all of the cities that submitted bids to host future Women’s Final Fours," said Nina King, chair of the committee and athletics director at Duke. "The increased interest in this bid cycle, from so many cities throughout the country, is a result of the continuous growth of women’s basketball and support for this premier national women’s championship. We are confident that a Women’s Final Four held at any of these sites would flourish."

Finalist cities will submit final bids by July 1, and staff and committee members will conduct site visits through August and September. The finalist cities will be asked to deliver presentations to the committee mid-November, after which the committee will vote and announce the future host cities for the years 2027-2031.

Both Sacramento and Portland are bidding to host their first Women’s Final Four. Columbus hosted in 2018 and Dallas hosted in 2017 and will host again in 2023, while Indianapolis (2005, 2011 and 2016), San Antonio (2002, 2010 and 2021) and Tampa (2008, 2015 and 2019) have each hosted multiple times.

The 2023 Women’s Final Four at American Airlines Center in Dallas will bring together the championship games for all three NCAA divisions. Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) will host in 2024, followed by Tampa (Amalie Arena) in 2025. Phoenix (Footprint Center) will host for the first time in 2026.

For the latest Women’s Final Four information, visit ncaa.com/womensfinalfour