🏈 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

🐘 Bama tops the preseason AP Top 25

🔮 Season predictions

📺 Game times and TV schedule

👀 College GameDay locations
basketball-women-d1 flag

Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | August 16, 2022

Here are the colleges of every Division I player in the WNBA playoffs

WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones' NCAA tournament highlights

The 2022 WNBA playoffs are here, and there are 85 players on active rosters that played college basketball. 

Here's a look at where the current active players on WNBA playoff teams got their collegiate starts.

All roster information is as of Aug. 16, 2022.

TOTAL NUMBER OF PLAYERS ON ROSTER SCHOOL
12 Connecticut
6 Notre Dame
4 Baylor, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee
3 Duke, Oregon, Rutgers, Texas-Austin
2 Deleware, UCLA, Washington
1 Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, DePaul, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State, George Washington, Gonzaga, Iowa, Louisiana State, Marquette, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Old Dominion, South Florida, St. Joseph's (PA), Temple, Texas A&M, Texas El-Paso, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Here's a complete list of every former college player on WNBA playoff rosters.

Chicago Sky

  1. Kahleah Copper - Rutgers
  2. Dana Evans - Louisville
  3. Rebekah Gardner - UCLA
  4. Ruthy Hebard - Oregon
  5. Candace Parker - Tennessee
  6. Allie Quigley - DePaul
  7. Azurá Stevens - Connecticut
  8. Courtney Vandersloot - Gonzaga

Connecticut Sun

  1. DeWanna Bonner - Auburn
  2. DiJonai Carrington - Baylor
  3. Nia Clouden - Michigan State
  4. Bria Hartley - Connecticut
  5. Natisha Hiedman - Marquette
  6. Joyner Holmes - Texas-Austin
  7. Jonquel Jones - George Washington
  8. Brionna Jones - Maryland
  9. Odyssey Sims - Baylor
  10. Jasmine Thomas - Duke
  11. Alyssa Thomas - Maryland
  12. Courtney Williams - South Florida

Dallas Wings

  1. Veronica Burton - Northwestern 
  2. Charli Collier - Texas-Austin
  3. Jasmine Dickey - Deleware
  4. Allisha Gray - South Carolina
  5. Tyasha Harris - South Carolina
  6. Isabelle Harrison - Tennessee
  7. Marina Mabrey - Notre Dame
  8. Teaira McCowan - Mississippi State
  9. Arike Ogunbowale - Notre Dame
  10. Satou Sabally - Oregon
  11. Kayla Thornton - Texas-El Paso

Las Vegas Aces

  1. Kierstan Bell - Florida Gulf Coast
  2. Sydney Colson - Texas A&M
  3. Chelsea Gray - Duke
  4. Dearica Hamby - Wake Forest
  5. Theresa Plaisance - Louisiana State
  6. Kelsey Plum - Washington
  7. Aisha Sheppard - Virginia Tech
  8. Kiah Stokes - Connecticut 
  9. Riquna Williams - Miami
  10. A'ja Wilson - South Carolina
  11. Jackie Young - Notre Dame

New York Liberty

  1. Crystal Dangerfield - Connecticut
  2. Stefanie Dolson - Connecticut
  3. Natasha Howard - Florida State
  4. Sabrina Ionescu - Oregon
  5. Betnijah Laney - Rutgers
  6. Michaela Onyenwere - UCLA
  7. DiDi Richards - Baylor
  8. Sami Whitcomb - Washington
  9. Jocelyn Willoughby - Virginia

Phoenix Mercury

  1. Sophie Cunningham - Missouri
  2. Kaela Davis - South Carolina
  3. Diamond DeShields - Tennessee
  4. Skylar Diggins-Smith - Notre Dame
  5. Reshanda Gray - California
  6. Brittney Griner - Baylor
  7. Megan Gustafson - Iowa
  8. Kia Nurse - Connecticut
  9. Shey Peddy - Temple
  10. Jennie Simms - Old Dominion
  11. Diana Taurasi - Connecticut
  12. Sam Thomas - Arizona
  13. Yvonne Turner - Nebraska
  14. Brianna Turner - Notre Dame

Seattle Storm

  1. Sue Bird - Connecticut
  2. Tina Charles - Connecticut
  3. Briann January - Arizona State
  4. Jantel Lavender - Ohio State
  5. Jewell Loyd - Notre Dame
  6. Epiphanny Prince - Rutgers
  7. Mercedes Russell - Tennessee
  8. Breanna Stewart - Connecticut
  9. Gabby Williams - Connecticut

Washington Mystics

  1. Ariel Atkins - Texas-Austin
  2. Shakira Austin - Mississippi
  3. Alysha Clark - Middle Tennessee
  4. Natasha Cloud - St. Joseph's (PA)
  5. Elena Delle Donne - Deleware
  6. Tianna Hawkins - Maryland
  7. Myisha Hines-Allen - Louisville
  8. Jazmine Jones - Louisville
  9. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough - Maryland
  10. Evina Westbrook - Connecticut
  11. Elizabeth Williams - Duke

2023 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

This is the schedule for Women's March Madness in 2023, which begins with selections on March 12.
READ MORE

DI Women’s Basketball Committee announces 2023 championship format

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee completed its annual summer meeting last week, with planning for the 2022-23 season and championship front and center.
READ MORE

We picked the all-time starting five for Tennessee women's basketball

Candace Parker, Tamika Catchings, Chamique Holdsclaw and so many others are among the best players to ever play at Tennessee, which has won eight national championships in women's basketball. NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson broke down dug into the record books and picked the Lady Vols' all-time starting five.
READ MORE

March Madness

2022 March Madness highlights

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners