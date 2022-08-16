Here are the colleges of every Division I player in the WNBA playoffs

The 2022 WNBA playoffs are here, and there are 85 players on active rosters that played college basketball.

Here's a look at where the current active players on WNBA playoff teams got their collegiate starts.

All roster information is as of Aug. 16, 2022.

TOTAL NUMBER OF PLAYERS ON ROSTER SCHOOL 12 Connecticut 6 Notre Dame 4 Baylor, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee 3 Duke, Oregon, Rutgers, Texas-Austin 2 Deleware, UCLA, Washington 1 Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, DePaul, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State, George Washington, Gonzaga, Iowa, Louisiana State, Marquette, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Old Dominion, South Florida, St. Joseph's (PA), Temple, Texas A&M, Texas El-Paso, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Here's a complete list of every former college player on WNBA playoff rosters.

Chicago Sky

Kahleah Copper - Rutgers Dana Evans - Louisville Rebekah Gardner - UCLA Ruthy Hebard - Oregon Candace Parker - Tennessee Allie Quigley - DePaul Azurá Stevens - Connecticut Courtney Vandersloot - Gonzaga

Connecticut Sun

DeWanna Bonner - Auburn DiJonai Carrington - Baylor Nia Clouden - Michigan State Bria Hartley - Connecticut Natisha Hiedman - Marquette Joyner Holmes - Texas-Austin Jonquel Jones - George Washington Brionna Jones - Maryland Odyssey Sims - Baylor Jasmine Thomas - Duke Alyssa Thomas - Maryland Courtney Williams - South Florida

Dallas Wings

Veronica Burton - Northwestern Charli Collier - Texas-Austin Jasmine Dickey - Deleware Allisha Gray - South Carolina Tyasha Harris - South Carolina Isabelle Harrison - Tennessee Marina Mabrey - Notre Dame Teaira McCowan - Mississippi State Arike Ogunbowale - Notre Dame Satou Sabally - Oregon Kayla Thornton - Texas-El Paso

Las Vegas Aces

Kierstan Bell - Florida Gulf Coast Sydney Colson - Texas A&M Chelsea Gray - Duke Dearica Hamby - Wake Forest Theresa Plaisance - Louisiana State Kelsey Plum - Washington Aisha Sheppard - Virginia Tech Kiah Stokes - Connecticut Riquna Williams - Miami A'ja Wilson - South Carolina Jackie Young - Notre Dame

New York Liberty

Crystal Dangerfield - Connecticut Stefanie Dolson - Connecticut Natasha Howard - Florida State Sabrina Ionescu - Oregon Betnijah Laney - Rutgers Michaela Onyenwere - UCLA DiDi Richards - Baylor Sami Whitcomb - Washington Jocelyn Willoughby - Virginia

Phoenix Mercury

Sophie Cunningham - Missouri Kaela Davis - South Carolina Diamond DeShields - Tennessee Skylar Diggins-Smith - Notre Dame Reshanda Gray - California Brittney Griner - Baylor Megan Gustafson - Iowa Kia Nurse - Connecticut Shey Peddy - Temple Jennie Simms - Old Dominion Diana Taurasi - Connecticut Sam Thomas - Arizona Yvonne Turner - Nebraska Brianna Turner - Notre Dame

Seattle Storm

Sue Bird - Connecticut Tina Charles - Connecticut Briann January - Arizona State Jantel Lavender - Ohio State Jewell Loyd - Notre Dame Epiphanny Prince - Rutgers Mercedes Russell - Tennessee Breanna Stewart - Connecticut Gabby Williams - Connecticut

Washington Mystics