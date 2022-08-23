2023 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

Hear from South Carolina stars, Dawn Staley right after 2022 title win

This is the schedule for women's March Madness in 2023, which begins with selections for the women's tournament on Sunday, March 12.

Selections are Sunday, March 12

The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16

The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18

The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20

The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25

The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27

The Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.

The national championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site.

2023 PRELIMINARY ROUND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24 - 27 Southern Conference and Furman Regional Seattle Climate Pledge Arena March 24 - 27 Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

Here are the future sites for the championship:

March Madness: Future sites

YEAR SITE VENUE DATES 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7 2025 Tampa Bay Amalie Arena April 4 and 6 2026 Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena April 3 and 5

Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship:

