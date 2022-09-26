On sale dates for 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four and Women’s Basketball Championship regional tickets announced

INDIANAPOLIS – Tickets to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four will go on sale to the public on Sept. 30, while championship regional tickets will be available for purchase on Oct. 20. All tickets will be available for purchase at NCAA.com/WBBTickets.

Dallas will play host to three collegiate women’s basketball national championships being decided over a two-day period in April. It will mark the second time that the NCAA Women’s Final Four is played in “Big D” in 2023. National semifinal action at the American Airlines Center will take place on Friday, March 31 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET, followed by the national championship game with a tip time of 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2. The Division II and Division III national championship games will be played on Saturday, April 1, also at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. There are a variety of ticket options for fans, with prices starting at $100.

Regional action will take place March 24 through March 27 as part of a new championship format, with 16 teams battling it out at two regional sites – Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with two of the eight teams at each site advancing to the Women’s Final Four. Specialized ticket availability and pricing will be available for each regional site.

For the Women’s Final Four, one all-session ticket will give fans access to the two semifinal games as well as the national championship game. In addition, fans have the option of adding tickets to the Division II and III national championship games to the all-session package. At the two regional sites, one all-session ticket will give fans access to six games, with two games played on Friday, two games on Saturday, one game on Sunday, and one game on Monday.

In addition to standard all-session tickets, premium ticket, hospitality and travel packages from the NCAA Fan Experience powered by On Location can be purchased here. The NCAA Fan Experience provides basketball fans the opportunity to experience the NCAA Women’s Final Four in style with upscale food, drinks, live entertainment, and opportunities to meet NCAA coaches and former student-athletes. As the Official Ticket & Hospitality Provider of the NCAA, only On Location offers NCAA-approved ticket and hospitality packages that put fans in the center of the action.

NCAA tickets may not be offered as a prize in a promotion, sweepstakes or contest, or auctioned for fundraising purposes unless authorized in advance by the NCAA. The NCAA reminds fans that purchasing tickets from secondary unauthorized vendors may result in fraudulent purchases.