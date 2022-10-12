Pac-12’s Lisa Peterson named chair of DI Women’s Basketball Committee

With several members of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee moving to new positions over the past several weeks, Lisa Peterson of the Pac-12 Conference will move into the committee chair position for the 2022-23 season, while Jill Shields of Kansas State will serve as vice chair. In addition, Amy Folan of Central Michigan and Josh Heird of Louisville have been added to fill two open positions after recent committee departures.



Recently named the Pac-12’s senior associate commissioner for sports management, Peterson was scheduled to serve as vice chair of the committee this season. The committee chair position opened recently with the departure of Beth Goetz from Ball State to Iowa. Peterson, who was previously at Oregon, will move to the Pac-12 athletic staff on Monday.



“It’s an honor to serve and lead the Women’s Basketball Committee as we continue to raise the bar for future championships,” said Peterson, who is beginning her third year on the committee in 2022-23. “Our committee welcomes the opportunity to work with our many stakeholders to elevate our game and championship experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fans of women’s basketball.”



Peterson is joining the Pac-12 after 11 years on the senior leadership team at Oregon, serving most recently as deputy athletics director, supervising several sports and departments for the Ducks. Peterson also has served on numerous national committees, including the Division I Volleyball Committee from 2014-18, chairing that panel the final two years. Before joining the Ducks, Peterson also spent time in the athletics departments at Kentucky, Maryland and Miami (Florida).



Shields, in her fourth year on the committee, will become vice chair. A 23-year veteran at Kansas State, Shields was promoted to deputy athletics director for the Wildcats in 2017 after serving as executive associate athletics director for student services since 2015.



Folan, associate vice president and director of athletics at Central Michigan, will move into the committee position that was created by the departure of Goetz, while Heird, director of athletics at Louisville, will fill the position vacated by Todd Stansbury, who served on the committee when he was director of athletics at Georgia Tech.



In addition to Peterson, Shields, Folan and Heird, members of the committee for 2022-23 are Deneé Barracato, deputy director of athletics at Northwestern; Jill Bodensteiner, director of athletics at Saint Joseph’s; Jenny Bramer, executive associate athletics director at San Diego State; Amanda Braun, athletics director at Milwaukee; Derita Dawkins, assistant vice chancellor and deputy athletics director at Arkansas; Alex Gary, director of athletics at Western Carolina; Lizzie Gomez, deputy athletics director at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; and Lynn Tighe, senior associate athletics director at Villanova.

