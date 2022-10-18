20 point guards named to the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 17, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award. Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

“The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is honored to celebrate both men and women at all levels of the game,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The players being recognized today on the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List have worked extremely hard to master their skills and have become outstanding examples of why the future is so bright for our game. We look forward to evaluating this year’s top point guards with Nancy Lieberman, a Hall of Famer who helped pave the way for today’s female athletes.”

2023 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates

Destinee Wells, Belmont

Jenna Annecchiarico, College of Charleston

McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Emily Ryan, Iowa State

Chrislyn Carr, Louisville

Alexis Morris, LSU

Haley Cavinder, Miami (FL)

Myah Taylor, Mississippi

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Deja Kelly, North Carolina

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon

Makenna Marisa, Penn State

Lauren Park-Lane, Seton Hall

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

Jasmine Powell, Tennessee

Rori Harmon, Texas

Gina Conti, UCLA

Jenna Clark, Yale

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting Friday, October 21. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Nancy Liberman Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to

and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award winner will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include: Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2022), Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04) and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

For more information on the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LiebermanAward on Twitter and Instagram.

