TRENDING:

🏀 11 impact sophomores

🏒 Best games of the weekend

🗓 Men's HBCU hoops vs. 2022 tourney teams

🍿 Women's HBCU hoops vs. 2022 tourney teams
basketball-women-d1 flag

NAISMITH BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME | October 21, 2022

20 point guards named to the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award watch list

Watch the final seconds from every March Madness women’s title game

Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 17, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award. Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

PRESEASON WATCH LISTS: Shooting guards | Small forwards | Power forwards | Centers

“The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is honored to celebrate both men and women at all levels of the game,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The players being recognized today on the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List have worked extremely hard to master their skills and have become outstanding examples of why the future is so bright for our game. We look forward to evaluating this year’s top point guards with Nancy Lieberman, a Hall of Famer who helped pave the way for today’s female athletes.”

2023 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates

Destinee Wells, Belmont
Jenna Annecchiarico, College of Charleston
McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State
Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Emily Ryan, Iowa State
Chrislyn Carr, Louisville
Alexis Morris, LSU
Haley Cavinder, Miami (FL)
Myah Taylor, Mississippi
Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State
Deja Kelly, North Carolina
Olivia Miles, Notre Dame
Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon
Makenna Marisa, Penn State
Lauren Park-Lane, Seton Hall
Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse
Jasmine Powell, Tennessee
Rori Harmon, Texas
Gina Conti, UCLA
Jenna Clark, Yale

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season

POLL: Latest women's basketball rankings

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting Friday, October 21. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Nancy Liberman Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to
and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award winner will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

2023 MARCH MADNESS: Women's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include: Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2022), Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04) and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

For more information on the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LiebermanAward on Twitter and Instagram.

2022 March Madness
Remote file
South Carolina beats UConn for 2022 title | Tournament results | Full bracket
BRACKET TRACKER: How every perfect bracket busted

20 centers named to watch list for 2023 Lisa Leslie Award

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award.
READ MORE

Every HBCU women's basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team

The breakdown of every HBCU women's basketball team that will play an NCAA tournament team during the 2022-23 season.
READ MORE

20 power forwards named to watch list for 2023 Katrina McClain Award

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners